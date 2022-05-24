FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Canadian Olympic Foundation LogoCanadian Olympic Foundation

Welcome Our Newest FOF Award Recipients

By Olivia Oldfield

The relationship between athlete and coach can have a tremendous impact on an athlete’s path to the Olympics. When the chemistry is right, you can see it in every competition, every performance and every interaction.They are a true dynamic duo. 

The Future Olympians Fund (FOF) Awards supports and rewards the next generation of Olympians and their coaches. 2022 marks the fifth group of the FOF recipients. Through the support of generous donors, the Canadian Olympic Foundation is able to reward the duos for their hard work, dedication and trust in each other. 

“I love my sport just as much now, as the first day I started. It has been such a long journey and this support and belief in me will make a huge difference as I continue on my path to the podium,” says Madelene Scola, Next Gen Shooting Athlete.

Both coach and athlete receive an award of $5,000 each year for two years to support them in their training. For these Olympic hopefuls, the funds can be used to lessen the financial burdens of training, travel, equipment, and development.

The Canadian Olympic Foundation is proud of the next generation of Olympians and their coaches selected for the FOF Awards.

Congratulations to the 2022 FOF Award recipients!

Athlete Award RecipientCoaching Enhancement RecipientSportLocation
Ajok MadolBree BurgessBasketballRegina, SK
Alexandra LuxmooreZachary HillCross Country SkiingRevelstoke, BC
Carson MatternRichard WoolesCycling – TrackAncaster, ON
Ian GaudetKevin MacIntyreCanoe/Kayak – SprintCalgary, AB
Keir OgilvieDerrick SchoofSwimmingVictoria, BC
Madelene ScolaDavid ScolaShootingMississauga, ON
Orion EdwardsClance LaylorBobsleighCalgary, AB
Sarah BennettFrancis RoyalAlpine SkiingStoneham, QC

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Jennifer Hawkrigg

Hawkrigg won the overall Nor-Am Cup title for alpine snowboard in 2019-20 after winning three gold and four silver medals…

Cynthia Appiah

During the 2021-22 season, Appiah reached the podium in four of seven monobob races at the World Cup level and…

Sébastien Beaulieu

Sébastien Beaulieu got his first taste of World Cup competition in January 2010 at a Canadian-hosted event in Stoneham, Quebec

View all athletes

Related Sports

Cycling – Mountain Bike

There are four specialties of mountain bike, but only cross-country was added to the Olympic program at Atlanta 1996.

Athletics

trending

The 48 athletics events are the most of any sport on the Olympic program. All are contested separately by men…

Beach Volleyball

Beach volleyball takes the complexity of the indoor game and adds the difficulty of playing in sand, as well as…

View all sports