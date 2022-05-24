Welcome Our Newest FOF Award Recipients

The relationship between athlete and coach can have a tremendous impact on an athlete’s path to the Olympics. When the chemistry is right, you can see it in every competition, every performance and every interaction.They are a true dynamic duo.

The Future Olympians Fund (FOF) Awards supports and rewards the next generation of Olympians and their coaches. 2022 marks the fifth group of the FOF recipients. Through the support of generous donors, the Canadian Olympic Foundation is able to reward the duos for their hard work, dedication and trust in each other.

“I love my sport just as much now, as the first day I started. It has been such a long journey and this support and belief in me will make a huge difference as I continue on my path to the podium,” says Madelene Scola, Next Gen Shooting Athlete.

Both coach and athlete receive an award of $5,000 each year for two years to support them in their training. For these Olympic hopefuls, the funds can be used to lessen the financial burdens of training, travel, equipment, and development.

The Canadian Olympic Foundation is proud of the next generation of Olympians and their coaches selected for the FOF Awards.

Congratulations to the 2022 FOF Award recipients!