Team Canada’s medal hunt continues at the IIHF Worlds

By Hope Blackmore

It isn’t over till it’s over!

Canada has reached the semifinals of the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Hockey Championship after defeating Sweden in the quarterfinals 4-3 in overtime.

After trailing all game, Team Canada scored twice in the final two minutes of the third period, and was quick to the draw in overtime to snatch the win.

Early in the game, the Swedes were fast to get on the scoreboard and take the lead putting Canada on their back foot early with lots of ground to make up. Carl Klingberg (1:27) and William Nylander (7:04) both found the back of the net during the first half of the period as Sweden had 11 shots on net to Canada’s 9 ending the period with a score of 2-0.

The Canadians had their foot on the gas with all kinds of pressure in the second period, outshooting their opponents 19-1 in the frame, but were still trailing 3-0 when the whistle blew to end the period after a Swedish goal from Max Friberg (8:23).

Canada came to life in the third period when everything started to fall into place as Ryan Graves broke the two period scoring drought with a goal 1 minute and 21 seconds in.

Pulling goalie Chris Driedger gave Canada the man advantage they needed to net not only one, but two goals late into the third to force the game into overtime. Assistant captain Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his seventh goal of the tournament just over 18 minutes into the period.

Thirty seconds later on the man advantage after pulling Driedger from goal again Canadian Matt Barzal scored a backhanded birthday goal he wont soon forget at 18:37 to tie it up and complete Canada’s third period come back.


25 seconds in to overtime the Swedes drew a tripping penalty from Nylander to give the Canadians a power play advantage that they did not pass up. Drake Batherson found the back of the net off a one timer from the circle to claim the Canadian victory.

Team Canada now has their sights set on a medal as they prepare for their semifinal match on May 28th.

