(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Warner wins seventh Hypo Meeting title in men’s decathlon

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Damian Warner won his seventh Hypo Meeting title in men’s decathlon Sunday, finishing with a score of 8,797 points. Lindon Victor of Grenada took silver with 8,447 points while Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer took bronze with 8,377.

Tokyo medallists showing the way 💪@DamianWarner 🇨🇦 achieves a record seventh victory at the @meeting_goetzis while @AnoukVetter 🇳🇱 becomes the first Dutch winner at the #WorldCombinedEventsTour Gold meeting 👇 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) May 29, 2022

Warner became the first man to earn six Hypo Meeting titles at last year’s event and now becomes the first to win seven after claiming his sixth consecutive victory dating to 2016. The event marked Warner’s first decathlon of the season after earning a heptathlon gold at the world indoor athletics championships in March.

The Canadian finished first in the 100m sprint with a time of 10.14s to put himself ahead of the pack after the opening event of the weekend. Warner then placed second in the long jump with a distance of 7.93m behind Ehammer, who set a decathlon world record with a leap of 8.45m.

Warner also earned first-place finishes in the 400m race (47.92s) and 110m hurdles (13.48s) en route to his record-setting seventh title.

Fellow Canadian Pierce LePage only participated in the first two events of the weekend before registering as a DNF (did not finish).