Canada takes home six medals at the FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup in Calgary

It was a successful day for Team Canada at the FINA Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup in Calgary, AB. Competing against the world’s top divers, Canada took home six medals, including three gold.

In the mixed 3m synchro finals, divers Margo Erlam and Bryden Hattie won the gold medal scoring 297.90 points. In second place, the Brazilians, Anna Santos and Rafael Fogaca achieved 253.62.

Dive into the 2022 Diving Grand Prix Canada Cup now!

It was a double podium for the Canadians in the men’s 10m synchro final. Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens won the gold medal with 436.56 points. They were joined by Benjamin Tessier and Matt Cullen in third place after achieving 374.31. Also present on the podium, the English, Ben Cutmore and Kyle Kothari, who earned the silver medal for their total of 374.58 points.

Team Canada earned its second double podium of the day in the women’s open 3m synchro finals. Margo Erlam and Mia Vallée (305.40) finished in first position and Pamela Ware and Aimee Wilson (299.46) finished in second. The Australians, Kate Rosman and Alysha Koloi (276.30) joined them on the third step of the podium.

A winning dive from the winning duo



Margo Erlam & Mia Vallée finished things off with a strong dive to win the women's 3m Synchro event



WATCH: https://t.co/tVszRl6D6M pic.twitter.com/9MYohQQi54 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) June 11, 2022

To finish off the day, in the women’s open platform finals, Celina Toth took home the silver medal after scoring a total of 332.30. Ingrid Oliveira of Brazil won the gold medal with 361.90 points, and Lois Toulson of Great Britain won the bronze with 293.40 points.

Celina Toth finishes 2nd in the women's 10m platform final at the FINA Diving Grand Prix



WATCH: https://t.co/tVszRl6D6M pic.twitter.com/OF4NQCRdI9 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) June 12, 2022

Be sure to tune in tomorrow as the action continues in Calgary beginning at 2 p.m. ET.