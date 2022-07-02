Diving Plongeon Canada/Antoine Saito

Mia Vallée jumped back on the podium with silver at the FINA World Championships

Mia Vallée returned to the pool on Saturday in Budapest, to capture a silver medal in the women’s 3m springboard final at the FINA World Championships. The 21-year-old finished on the second podium step after posting a score of 329.00 to overtake Yani Chang of China (325.85). Chinese diver Yiwen Chen secured the gold medal with 366.90 points.

SILVER FOR MIA VALLEE 🇨🇦🥈



What a world championship for the 21-year-old who also won bronze earlier this week in the 1m springboard at #FINABudapest



Mia Vallée is definitely one to watch in the future 👏 pic.twitter.com/bm5QWZe7NK — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 2, 2022

The Canadian secured her spot in the 12-woman final after placing fourth in Friday’s semifinal.

This marks Vallée’s second career World Championship medal. Her first came on Wednesday, when she won the bronze medal in the 1m springboard — an event that is not on the Olympic program.

Earlier this week, Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray claimed a pair of bronze in the men’s 10m synchro final, marking Canada’s first-ever world championship medal in the event. The duo of Wiens and Zsombor-Murray made their competitive debut at the FINA Diving Grand Prix in Calgary a few weeks ago where they the top spot on the podium following a 436.56-point performance.

Competition wraps up Sunday at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.