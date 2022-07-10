Rowing Canada / Merijn Soeters

Canada women’s eight races to silver in Switzerland

Team Canada’s women’s eight raced to a silver in the final rowing World Cup event of the season, in Lucerne, Switzerland, on Sunday.

Racing in the fourth lane, the crew of Cassidy Deane, Morgan Rosts, Sydney Payne, Alexis Cronk, Kirsten Edwards, Jessica Sevick, Gabrielle Smith, Avalon Wasteneys and coxswain Kristen Kit finished with a time of 06:08.09.

They were beaten by the Australian team who clocked in at 06:06.51 to win gold, while Team Romania finished third with a time of 6:08.19.

Canada led the first half of the race with a lead of over a second over the field, but the Australians slowly narrowed the gap with about 700 metres remaining.

Australia would maintain their position as Canada resisted Romania’s push in the final meters of the race.

Canada is the defending Olympic champion in the women’s eight, with Payne, Wasteneys and Kit were part of the being part of the Canadian eight who won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020.

In some of the other results from Lucerne, Trevor Jones finished just off the podium in the men’s single scull event, while Maya Meschkuleit and Leia Till finished 6th in the women’s pair. The men’s eight finished 6th place in their race.