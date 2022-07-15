FR
Sabau Gabriela/ IJF
Sabau Gabriela/ IJF

Deguchi battles to gold at the Judo Grand Prix in Zagreb

Hope Blackmore Headshot
By Hope Blackmore

Christa Deguchi has won the gold medal in the -57kg category at the Judo Grand Prix in Zagreb, Croatia.

In the gold medal fight against Georgian Eteri Liparteliani, Deguchi was on attack from the start, but her opponent managed to counter all her advances. With just over two minutes to go in regular time, the Canadian made an ippon, managing to knock Liparteliani on the point of her shoulder.

To advance to the gold medal fight, Deguchi defeated Slovak Kaja Kajzer by ippon in the semi-finals after winning her quarter-final fight against Belgian Mina Libeer by waza-ari in overtime. Libeer went on to win her bronze medal bout against Cuba’s Arnaes Odelin Garcia.

Deguchi benefited from a bye at the start of the tournament before defeating the Polish Arleta Podolak by ippon then the Italian Veronica Toniolo by waza-ari in extra time.

At her only other tournament this year — the Antalya Grand Slam in April — Deguchi finished fifth. At that time it was her first major competition since the 2021 World Championships.

Deguchi had failed to qualify for Tokyo 2020 in June of 2021 after being engaged in a fierce battle with Jessica Klimkait for Canada’s only Olympic qualification quota — a country cannot qualify more than one athlete per weight category — she finished fifth in the 2021 World Championships, which served as the Canadian selection, while Klimkait won the title.

READ: Klimkait wins gold and Olympic ticket at World Judo Championships

The Zagreb Grand Prix will continue until Sunday. Arthur Margelidon (-73kg), Mohab El Nahas (-81kg) and François Gauthier-Drapeau (-81kg) along with Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard (-63kg) will be in action on Saturday, while Shady El Nahas (-100 kg) and Kyle Reyes (-100kg) will take to the mats on Sunday.

Jessica Klimkait

Jessica Klimkait became just the second Canadian to win a world title in judo when she defeated Momo Tamaoki of…

Shady El-Nahas

Shady El Nahas has been representing Canada internationally since 2018. He earned his first title in just his third-ever international…

Mohab El Nahas

Mohab El Nahas finished fifth in the 90kg weight class at the 2019 Pan American Championships

Judo

Judo was built on three major techniques: throwing (with hand, hip, foot, half-body, and full-body), groundwork (holds, strangulation, locks), and…

Karate

Karate will be at home when it makes its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020. The martial art has its origins…

Equestrian – Dressage

Sometimes described as horse ballet, dressage actually has its roots in the way Greeks prepared their horses for war more…

