Team Canada partners take the extra step in support of high performance sport

It takes a nation of supporters to help our athletes be at the top of their game at the Olympic Games.

Those supporters include Team Canada’s marketing partners, several of which directly impacted Team Canada athletes by raising incremental funds for the Canadian Olympic Foundation through their campaigns during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The contributions of these partners will make a significant difference for athletes across the country. The funds will support training, coaching, nutrition, travel, and equipment – all of which are essential components to helping athletes reach the top of the podium and inspire the next generation of Canadians.

We want to thank our partners at Air Canada, Visa, Canadian Tire Corporation, Toyota, Kraft Heinz, and Molson Coors for their support of the Canadian Olympic Foundation. Here is a quick look at what they did.

Air Canada x Visa Seat Sale = $100,000 Donation

Air Canada and Visa teamed up to celebrate Team Canada’s athletes and their Olympic dreams by offering savings on flights to more than 150 destinations worldwide during Beijing 2022.

As part of this seat sale, whenever customers paid with Visa, a donation was made to the Canadian Olympic Foundation. The promotion resulted in $100,000 to support the next generation of Team Canada Olympians.

Canadian Tire Puck Pass Challenge = $100,000 Donation

The true spirit of the Olympic Games is the connection of people through the power of sport. The Canadian Tire Puck Pass Challenge brought that to life in a fun way during Beijing 2022.

The program encouraged Canadians from coast to coast to coast to “pass the puck” in support of Team Canada athletes and then share a video of their best stick handling moves on social media while tagging @CanadianTire and #WeAllPlayForCanada. It was all for several good causes, as with every pass, Canadian Tire donated $1 to charity. That resulted in a total contribution of $300,000 – split evenly between Jumpstart, the Canadian Olympic Foundation, and the Paralympic Foundation of Canada – to help grow participation in sport across Canada.

Toyota Wave = $50,000 Donation

Canadians were encouraged to join the #ToyotaWave again for Beijing 2022.

With every share or comment using #ToyotaWave, Toyota donated $1 in support of Team Canada athletes. That resulted in a total charitable contribution of $100,000, divided evenly between the Canadian Olympic Foundation and the Paralympic Foundation of Canada.

Kraft Heinz = $20,000 Donation

As Team Canada athletes were preparing to travel to Beijing in January, Kraft Heinz was encouraging Canadians to support their Olympic dreams. For one week, every Kraft Heinz product purchased at participating stores was worth a 10-cent donation to the Canadian Olympic Foundation. That added up to a total contribution of $20,000.

Molson Maple BeerUp = $10,000 Donation

A breakfast-appropriate alternative to beer is what Molson cooked up with a Quebec-based syrup company. Beer-infused maple syrup was an idea sparked by the Olympic competition schedule. Team Canada athletes were often competing for medals in the early morning hours here at home, which was nighttime in Beijing.

Canadians hoping to try the Molson Maple BeerUp with their pancakes or waffles had the opportunity to fill out the entry form for a chance to win a can of Molson Canadian, Molson Ultra or Molson Export Maple Beerup. Every entry resulted in a $5 donation by Molson to the Canadian Olympic Foundation, adding up to a grand total of $10,000.

If you are interested in supporting athletes on their path to the podium, you can donate now at Olympic.ca/Foundation.