LePage claims World Championship silver in decathlon
There’s a new Canadian on the podium in the decathlon after Pierce LePage smashed his personal best en route to silver at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon.
LePage finished with 8701 points, nearly 100 points higher than his previous best, and claimed his first career world championship medal.
LePage set personal bests in the 400 metres, 110m hurdles, javelin throw and the discus event to position himself in second spot entering the final event.
His time of 4:42.77 in the 1500m clinched the silver.
Kevin Mayer of France won gold with 8,816 points, while America’s Zach Ziemek won bronze with a final score of 8,676.
LePage finished fifth at the Tokyo 2020 Games despite participating with a torn patella.
Olympic champion Damian Warner withdrew from the event after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 400m on Saturday.