Athletics Canada/Claus Andersen

LePage claims World Championship silver in decathlon

There’s a new Canadian on the podium in the decathlon after Pierce LePage smashed his personal best en route to silver at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

LePage finished with 8701 points, nearly 100 points higher than his previous best, and claimed his first career world championship medal.

IT'S SILVER FOR CANADA'S PIERCE LEPAGE 🇨🇦🥈



Pierce LePage captures silver in the decathlon with a personal best score of 8701 at the 2022 World Athletics Championships pic.twitter.com/8IqjxapKfV — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 25, 2022

LePage set personal bests in the 400 metres, 110m hurdles, javelin throw and the discus event to position himself in second spot entering the final event.

His time of 4:42.77 in the 1500m clinched the silver.

Kevin Mayer of France won gold with 8,816 points, while America’s Zach Ziemek won bronze with a final score of 8,676.

🇨🇦PIERCE LEPAGE INTO FIRST



A third consecutive personal-best. This time in the discus. A massive throw of 53.26.



This is something here folks. The Canadian is pouring it on and now leads with three events left. @CBCOlympics @AthleticsCanada pic.twitter.com/LD9G7udjBF — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 24, 2022

LePage finished fifth at the Tokyo 2020 Games despite participating with a torn patella.

Olympic champion Damian Warner withdrew from the event after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 400m on Saturday.