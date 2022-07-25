Leah Hennel/COC

Olympic medallist (and new mom) Jennifer Abel’s advice for parents: support, support, support

Jennifer Abel has loved diving ever since she watched her brother Andy jump up and down on the springboard.

“I said to my mom, ‘That’s exactly what I want to do,’” Abel recalls.

Abel would go on to compete in four Olympic Games and earn two medals in springboard diving, but she started out as one of the kids at the local pool in Laval, Quebec.

Abel’s parents, Sylvie Danis and Jacques-André Abel, strongly believed that their children should learn to swim at a young age, for basic safety. Abel was enrolled in swimming lessons and artistic swimming when she became transfixed by the sight of her older sibling soaring off the board.

“I was drawn to everything about diving,” Abel explains. “It takes strength and flexibility in every muscle you have. I love the adrenaline rush and the feeling of being free in the air.”

Jennifer Abel of Canada competes in the women’s 3m springboard finals at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 5, 2019. Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC

A platform of family support

Abel’s enthusiasm for the sport was apparent, with one complication: her parents didn’t know anything about diving. Nevertheless, they jumped right in. Although they couldn’t coach their daughter on the technical details, they were able to provide support and guidance on the mental aspect of the sport.

“When I was young and facing a difficult dive, my mom told me to think about my favourite cartoon character, Mickey Mouse,” Abel recalls. “She said to imagine him wearing the same bathing suit as me, doing the same movements – and the visualizing eased my nervousness.”

Abel also remembers a moment where her father’s unconditional support helped her to persevere with a particularly high-risk dive.

“In one competition, my head came so close to the board that I felt my hair touch it,” Abel describes. Completely rattled, she was reluctant to attend practice the next day. Her father accompanied her to the pool and stayed in the stands while she attempted the dive again. “I still remember how I felt that day, knowing that no matter what, he was there,” Abel says. “I felt supported, but even more than that, I felt safe.”

Canadian divers Melissa Citrini Beaulieu, left, and Jennifer Abel win silver in the women’s synchronized 3m springboard during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

When Abel’s brother switched from diving to baseball, the family’s schedule became even busier. Her parents were constantly running between the pool and the baseball field, but they somehow always managed to make it work. “The best advice I can give to parents who want their kids to be in a sport – any sport – is to be there to support them every single day,” Abel says.

Parent support can come in many forms – for example, being a coach, trainer, driver, manager, photographer, or simply a devoted cheerleader. That unwavering support is especially important on tough days. “We all want to be the best, but sometimes we’re not,” Abel says. “When that happens, it’s important to remind kids that sport should be fun. If they enjoyed themselves and gave their best that day, that’s what matters.”

Parenting goals

Now retired from competition, the 30-year-old Abel has taken the plunge into a new role: motherhood. She and fiancé David Lemieux welcomed son Xander in May and Abel says they intend to expose him to a wide range of sports and activities.

“Absolutely, we will put our son in sport, but he’s going to choose his own path,” Abel says. “We don’t want him to feel pressure because he has a world champion dad in boxing and Olympic medallist mom in diving. He will play outside and try different sports, and eventually he will decide his direction.”

And, if Xander’s favourite sport isn’t diving, Abel says that’s fine with her.

“If he’s making the choice and doing what he wants, he’s going to put more energy and quality time into it.”

This article was produced by Active for Life, a Canadian not-for-profit social initiative created to help parents give their children the right start in life through the development of physical literacy. The Canadian Olympic Committee has been a supporter of Active for Life since 2012. You can find more articles featuring Team Canada athletes on the Active for Life website, including Patrick Chan, Mélodie Daoust, Carol Huynh, Mark Nichols, Mirela Rahneva, and Neville Wright in which they share their tips for parents about the participation of children in sport.

Here are a few tips from Jennifer Abel’s story:

Kids will naturally gravitate to a sport that suits their personality, so keep an open mind as you help your child discover their passion. Here are some ideas to expose your kids to a variety of activities:

Try it all. Register them for a multi-sport summer camp to get a sampling of different activities and access to an assortment of sports equipment.

Take it outside. During the summer, make an effort to cut back on screen time and replace it with unstructured outdoor play. Who knows, they may end up inventing their own sport!

Get involved. At school, encourage them to sign up for intramurals, sports teams and active clubs.

Look for peer role models. Take your child to watch a friend, neighbour or cousin in their chosen sport or activity.

Think outside the box. Traditional sports like hockey and soccer are a great fit for some kids, but your child may be suited for a less “mainstream” team sport, or possibly an individual one.

Tune in to the Olympics. If one of the sports captures your child’s interest, see if you can create an adapted version at the park or in the backyard. Or, visit a local club to inquire if they offer a free “try it” session.

One thing is certain: if, like Jennifer Abel, your child tugs on your sleeve and says “I want to try this,” do your best to be receptive and give it a go! You never know where the journey might take you.