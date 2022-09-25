WTA

Gabriela Dabrowski wins back-to-back doubles titles

Last weekend Gabriela Dabrowski triumphed in Chennai, India with Brazil’s Luisa Stefani. This weekend, she headed to the courts at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, a WTA 500 tournament, to win the doubles title again. This time with Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos.

Title town: Tokyo 🏆🏆



No.2 seeds @GabyDabrowski & @guguolmos pick up their second trophy of the year with victory at the #TorayPPO! pic.twitter.com/3hVko4FEmq — wta (@WTA) September 25, 2022

Dabrowski and her partner Olmos won the women’s doubles tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. They claimed victory in two straight sets of 6-4, 6-4 against American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez.

Dabrowski and Olmos posted four tournament wins without dropping a single set on their way to the title. In the final match, the two players were particularly effective on serve, scoring 75% of their first face-offs and saving all three break points they had to face.

This victory allows Dabrowski to collect a 13th career doubles title and already a third this season. Earlier in the year, she had won the Madrid Masters still in the company of Olmos.

After a successful season, the Canadian player will have the chance to participate in the WTA doubles finals which will get under way in just over a month.