Gabriela Dabrowski wins back-to-back doubles titles
Last weekend Gabriela Dabrowski triumphed in Chennai, India with Brazil’s Luisa Stefani. This weekend, she headed to the courts at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, a WTA 500 tournament, to win the doubles title again. This time with Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos.
Dabrowski and her partner Olmos won the women’s doubles tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. They claimed victory in two straight sets of 6-4, 6-4 against American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez.
Dabrowski and Olmos posted four tournament wins without dropping a single set on their way to the title. In the final match, the two players were particularly effective on serve, scoring 75% of their first face-offs and saving all three break points they had to face.
This victory allows Dabrowski to collect a 13th career doubles title and already a third this season. Earlier in the year, she had won the Madrid Masters still in the company of Olmos.
After a successful season, the Canadian player will have the chance to participate in the WTA doubles finals which will get under way in just over a month.