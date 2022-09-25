FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner Mexico's Giuliana Olmos won the women's doubles tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on September 25, 2022. Photo by: WTA.WTA
WTA

Gabriela Dabrowski wins back-to-back doubles titles

By Chloe Morrison

Last weekend Gabriela Dabrowski triumphed in Chennai, India with Brazil’s Luisa Stefani. This weekend, she headed to the courts at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, a WTA 500 tournament, to win the doubles title again. This time with Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos.

Read: Dabrowski captures doubles title at Chennai Open

Dabrowski and her partner Olmos won the women’s doubles tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. They claimed victory in two straight sets of 6-4, 6-4 against American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez.

Dabrowski and Olmos posted four tournament wins without dropping a single set on their way to the title. In the final match, the two players were particularly effective on serve, scoring 75% of their first face-offs and saving all three break points they had to face.

This victory allows Dabrowski to collect a 13th career doubles title and already a third this season. Earlier in the year, she had won the Madrid Masters still in the company of Olmos.

After a successful season, the Canadian player will have the chance to participate in the WTA doubles finals which will get under way in just over a month.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Gabriela (Gaby) Dabrowski

trending

Gaby Dabrowksi reached a career-high WTA doubles ranking in March 2018 after winning the Qatar Open, a WTA Premier 5…

Leylah Fernandez

In 2021, Fernandez won her first WTA title. She was the youngest player at the Monterrey Open and didn’t drop…

Sharon Fichman

In June 2021, Fichman broke into the top-30 of the WTA doubles rankings.

View all athletes

Related Sports

Rowing

Olympic history will be made at Tokyo 2020 as rowing becomes fully gender equal, featuring identical events for men and…

Table Tennis

Table tennis first developed in the late 1800s as an indoor version of lawn tennis. It has been included on…

Tennis

trending

Olympic tennis features men’s and women’s singles and doubles tournaments as well as a mixed doubles tournament, which returned to…

View all sports