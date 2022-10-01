FIBA

Team Canada places fourth overall at the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup

Last night, Team Canada battled Team Australia for the bronze medal at the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia. While the Canadians fought hard, the final score ended at 95-65 for the Australians.

Still a remarkable finish for the Canadians as this is the first time in 36 years that the women’s team has qualified for the bronze medal game. Canada took home the bronze medal in Madrid in 1986.

Canada falls to Australia in the Bronze Medal Game at the @fibawwc



Placing 4th overall is a best finish at the Women’s World Cup since 1986! We’re extremely proud of this group, and we’re so excited for their future and the future of Canadian women in basketball 🇨🇦#FIBAWWC pic.twitter.com/hoKV3KtmSV — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) October 1, 2022

Once again Kia Nurse had an outstanding performance, putting up 19 points – two more than the previous game. The 26-year-old has made an incredible comeback this season after an 11-month break due to a knee surgery.

Bridget Carleton claimed the first points of the game with a three-pointer. Other players with notable performances include Nirra Fields who scored 12 points and team captain, Natalie Achonwa who put up 10.

Canada was the only one to have used the same starting five players in each game out of the eight quarter-finalists.

for a team that the ‘experts’ said wouldn’t make it out of their pool… 4th IN THE WORLD is pretty darn good. so proud of how we showed up & battled on behalf of our country. it’s always an honour to rock the 🍁. until the next time the call comes in… #madlove ✌🏽🤍 pic.twitter.com/ByFXTffkA6 — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) October 1, 2022

While the Canadians didn’t secure a medal this time, they walk away with a proud 4th place finish and a whole lot of #madlove.