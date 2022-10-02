FR
Olympic.ca Logo

‘Words can’t describe it,’ Mackenzie Hughes earns 2nd PGA Tour victory at Sanderson Farms Championship 

By Sydney Wray

“Words can’t describe it, honestly I’ve been working so hard,” says Mackenzie Hughes after coming in clutch on the 18th-hole in Jackson, Miss on Sunday evening. Making birdie on his second playoff hole, Hughes conquered Austria’s Sepp Straka at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

This final putt secured the Hamilton, Ont. native’s second PGA Tour title after winning the 2016 RSM Classic. Hughes attributes this win to grit and perseverance.

“To see my family walk onto the green, I’ve been envisioning that moment since I’ve had my first boy,” says Hughes in his post-tournament interview holding his son in his arms.

The 31-year-old battled neck-and-neck with Straka throughout the tournament. Both golfers finished the fourth round at 17-under-par, and both made par on the first playoff hole.

As evening fell on the 18th hole, Hughes drained an eight-foot putt during the second play-off hole making birdie. This win makes Hughes just the eighth Canadian to win more than one PGA Tour title.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Mackenzie Hughes

trending

In just his fifth start of the 2017 season, Hughes won the RSM Classic, becoming the first PGA Tour rookie…

David Hearn

David Hearn was voted the 2015 Canadian Male Professional of the Year by the Golf Journalists’ Association of Canada. During...

Austin Connelly

Austin Connelly made his PGA Tour event debut as an 18-year-old at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2015 where…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Golf

With golf being the ultimate game of distances and angles, it is one of the world’s most popular sports, played…

Cycling – Road

The current Olympic program includes a road race and an individual time trial for men and women. All are one-day…

Speed Skating – Long Track

Long track speed skating is considered the fastest human-powered sport in the sport, with skaters reaching speeds of more than…

View all sports