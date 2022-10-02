‘Words can’t describe it,’ Mackenzie Hughes earns 2nd PGA Tour victory at Sanderson Farms Championship

“Words can’t describe it, honestly I’ve been working so hard,” says Mackenzie Hughes after coming in clutch on the 18th-hole in Jackson, Miss on Sunday evening. Making birdie on his second playoff hole, Hughes conquered Austria’s Sepp Straka at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship.

This final putt secured the Hamilton, Ont. native’s second PGA Tour title after winning the 2016 RSM Classic. Hughes attributes this win to grit and perseverance.

“To see my family walk onto the green, I’ve been envisioning that moment since I’ve had my first boy,” says Hughes in his post-tournament interview holding his son in his arms.

"It was bar none the best part of the day was them running on the green."



The moment @MacHughesGolf had been waiting for ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a9f8IrVvBp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 3, 2022

The 31-year-old battled neck-and-neck with Straka throughout the tournament. Both golfers finished the fourth round at 17-under-par, and both made par on the first playoff hole.

As evening fell on the 18th hole, Hughes drained an eight-foot putt during the second play-off hole making birdie. This win makes Hughes just the eighth Canadian to win more than one PGA Tour title.