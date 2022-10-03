AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Weekend Roundup: Hughes claims second career PGA tour title, Canada 4th at FIBA World Cup

Mackenzie Hughes conquered at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship while Team Canada has its best performances in decades at the women’s basketball World Cup and women’s volleyball world championship.

Catch up on what else you might have missed over the weekend👇

Golf: Second PGA victory for Hughes 🏆

Making birdie on the second playoff hole, Mackenzie Hughes defeated Austria’s Sepp Straka at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship. This final putt secured the Hamilton, Ontario native’s second PGA Tour title after winning the 2016 RSM Classic.

TWO FOR HUGHES🏆🏆



Mackenzie Hughes earned his 2nd PGA Tour victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship this evening👏⛳️



For more on his playoff win⬇️https://t.co/twOngoFYFG pic.twitter.com/2H1tgM8zvt — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) October 3, 2022

Basketball: Team Canada fights to end, finishes fourth at FIBA Women’s World Cup🌟

Team Canada finished fourth after a great series of matches at FIBA Women’s World Cup, falling to Australia 95-65 in the bronze medal game. Kia Nurse kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half. Even with the loss, Team Canada advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years.

4th in the world.



Another memorable journey representing 🇨🇦 in the books.



The honour of working alongside our remarkable athletes and staff never gets old.



Thank you Sydney for hosting an incredible @fibawwc! pic.twitter.com/0DT0lWoaf5 — Carly Clarke (@Carly_Clarke) October 2, 2022

Figure Skating: Gold medal at ISU Challenger Series🥇

In the first of their two ISU Challenger Series assignments, ice dancers Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha won gold at the 2022 Ondrej Nepela Memorial in Bratislava, Slovakia. The duo, who were world junior champions in 2019, earned their first senior international medal and title.

🚨GOLD MEDAL ALERT🚨#TeamCanada secured the 🥇 at the Ondrej Nepela Memorial in Bratislava 🇸🇰



Figure skaters Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha won the ice dance event at this Challenger Series competition 👏 pic.twitter.com/TJvNTN4myH — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) October 2, 2022

Volleyball: A legendary comeback 💪

Team Canada finished the first phase of the FIVB Women’s World Championship with a 3-2 record, highlighted by victories against Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, and Germany. The winning streak helped them rank third in their group, advancing them to phase two which will ensure the team will have its best result at the worlds since at least 1990. They’ll start phase two on Tuesday against Thailand.

💪WHAT A COMEBACK 💪



After losing the first two, #TeamCanada came back with three straight sets against Germany in the World Volleyball Championship 🔥



We can't wait to watch them as they take on Phase 2🏐



📸: @VBallCanada pic.twitter.com/Kbv8MUWk6l — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) October 1, 2022

Tennis: Shapovalov in first final of the season🎾

Denis Shapovalov came up short in his bid for a second career ATP title, falling 6-4, 7-6(5) to Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the championship match at the Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships, an ATP 250 event in Seoul. This was Shapovalov’s fifth appearance in an ATP tournament final, but his first of this season.

Denis Shapovalov came up short in his bid for a 2nd career ATP title at the #KoreaOpen on Sunday, falling to Yoshihito Nishioka in the final.



He'll look to build on his best result of 2022 in Tokyo this week. 👇https://t.co/4nMOs6bCaV — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) October 2, 2022

BMX: Simpson rides into World Cup final

Molly Simpson finished eighth on Saturday at the BMX World Cup in Bogota, Colombia. It was her first time racing in an elite level World Cup final since last October. The 19-year-old placed 10th during the second race of the weekend on Sunday. Earlier this summer, Simpson won bronze at the U23 world championships.