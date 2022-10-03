Weekend Roundup: Hughes claims second career PGA tour title, Canada 4th at FIBA World Cup
Mackenzie Hughes conquered at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship while Team Canada has its best performances in decades at the women’s basketball World Cup and women’s volleyball world championship.
Catch up on what else you might have missed over the weekend👇
Golf: Second PGA victory for Hughes 🏆
Making birdie on the second playoff hole, Mackenzie Hughes defeated Austria’s Sepp Straka at the PGA Tour’s Sanderson Farms Championship. This final putt secured the Hamilton, Ontario native’s second PGA Tour title after winning the 2016 RSM Classic.
READ: ‘Words can’t describe it,’ Mackenzie Hughes earns 2nd PGA Tour victory at Sanderson Farms Championship
Basketball: Team Canada fights to end, finishes fourth at FIBA Women’s World Cup🌟
Team Canada finished fourth after a great series of matches at FIBA Women’s World Cup, falling to Australia 95-65 in the bronze medal game. Kia Nurse kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half. Even with the loss, Team Canada advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years.
READ: Team Canada places fourth overall at the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup
Figure Skating: Gold medal at ISU Challenger Series🥇
In the first of their two ISU Challenger Series assignments, ice dancers Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha won gold at the 2022 Ondrej Nepela Memorial in Bratislava, Slovakia. The duo, who were world junior champions in 2019, earned their first senior international medal and title.
Volleyball: A legendary comeback 💪
Team Canada finished the first phase of the FIVB Women’s World Championship with a 3-2 record, highlighted by victories against Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, and Germany. The winning streak helped them rank third in their group, advancing them to phase two which will ensure the team will have its best result at the worlds since at least 1990. They’ll start phase two on Tuesday against Thailand.
Tennis: Shapovalov in first final of the season🎾
Denis Shapovalov came up short in his bid for a second career ATP title, falling 6-4, 7-6(5) to Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the championship match at the Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships, an ATP 250 event in Seoul. This was Shapovalov’s fifth appearance in an ATP tournament final, but his first of this season.
BMX: Simpson rides into World Cup final
Molly Simpson finished eighth on Saturday at the BMX World Cup in Bogota, Colombia. It was her first time racing in an elite level World Cup final since last October. The 19-year-old placed 10th during the second race of the weekend on Sunday. Earlier this summer, Simpson won bronze at the U23 world championships.