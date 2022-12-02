FR
Cynthia Appiah finds the podium in Park City

Hope Blackmore Headshot
By Hope Blackmore

Cynthia Appiah steps onto her second World Cup monobob podium this season claiming bronze in Park City, Utah on Friday.

After winning the silver medal behind fellow Canadian, Bianca Ribi last week at the first World Cup of the season in Whistler, BC, Appiah continues to be a force on the track.

READ: Ribi and Appiah speed onto the monobob podium in Whistler

Finishing with a cumulative time of 1 minute 43.26 seconds, she slid into the finish 0.33 seconds behind the winner of the event — American Kaillie Humphries, and only 0.02 seconds behind silver medallist Lisa Buckwitz of Germany.

The Canadian was in fifth place after her first run, trailing by 0.15 seconds on Humphries who was already at the top of the standings. Appiah set the second fastest time in the second run to move up the standings and onto the podium.

Fellow Canadian Ribi finished in seventh place after her two runs.

The two-man event will take place later Friday night and the IBSF World Cup in Park City will conclude on Saturday with the two-woman and four-man events.

Related Athletes

Cynthia Appiah

During the 2021-22 season, Appiah reached the podium in four of seven monobob races at the World Cup level and…

Alysia Rissling

Alysia Rissling made history in February 2015 during a North American Cup race in Park City, Utah when she became…

Dawn Richardson Wilson

Richardson Wilson got into her first World Cup race in December 2019, pushing Christine de Bruin to a fifth-place finish…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Bobsleigh

Bobsleds are built to hold one, two or four athletes. Beginning with a running start, teams push their sleds approximately…

Skeleton

Skeleton is contested on an ice track. The athletes typically sprint alongside their sled for the first few seconds of…

Equestrian – Dressage

Sometimes described as horse ballet, dressage actually has its roots in the way Greeks prepared their horses for war more…

View all sports