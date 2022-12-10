(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Mikaël Kingsbury claims moguls silver in Sweden

After winning his 75th World Cup gold medal last weekend, Mikaël Kingsbury claims his 106th individual World Cup medal, finishing with silver in the men’s moguls event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

The king posted a score of 79.86 in his second run of the six-man super final. However, it was not enough to overtake American Nick Page who posted 81.02 points on his second run for the victory. Swedish Walter Wallberg posted 78.98 points to round out the podium.

Kingsbury finished first in qualifying on Friday with a score of 79.96. Gabriel Dufresne finished 17th.

With today’s result, Kingsbury maintains his first place in the general World Cup classification, 30 points ahead of Page.

READ: Mikael Kingsbury starts freestyle skiing season with gold in Ruka

Last weekend, Kingsbury kicked off his moguls season with gold in Ruka, Finland. He recorded a score of 84.50 points to stand atop the podium.

Now in his 12th season on the World Cup circuit, Kingsbury said he’s as motivated as ever.

“I’m always excited for the first race of the season. So I’ve never had a problem with motivation, really,” said Kingsbury. “I want to be there. I want to be the last guy to go. I want to be in those positions. I want to feel nervous.”

Freestyle skiers will meet again tomorrow for the dual moguls competition.