AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

A historic bronze medal in luge for Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless

By Sydney Wray

Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless made history on Friday in Park City, Utah, winning Canada’s first medal in women’s doubles luge at the Eberspächer World Cup. The follows their feat last week in Whistler, where they became the first Canadian pair to compete in a women’s doubles World Cup competition.

Over two runs, the youngest duo in the competition clocked in at 1 minute 28.955 seconds, good for third place. The 19-year-olds finished behind Germany’s Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal, while Italy’s Andrea Vötter and Mario Oberhofer won their second consecutive gold medal.

The Canadians showed great resilience, climbing to the third step of the podium after finishing the first run in sixth place.

True ambassadors of women’s doubles luge, Nash and Corless achieved a historic feat in December 2019 when they became the first women to compete in a World Cup doubles luge race. At Milan-Cortina 2026 there will be separate double luge events for men and women.

