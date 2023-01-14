AP Photo/Lisa Leutner

Cynthia Appiah takes bronze in Altenberg

Cynthia Appiah took home her third medal of the World Cup season in the women’s monobob on Saturday in Altenberg, Germany.

The 32-year-old won bronze on the same track she earned her first World Cup podium last year.

“This track is a drivers track so you have to be on your toes every step of the way, from the start until the exit of corner nine. You are constantly driving and have no breaks,” said Appiah following the race. “It’s distinct from other European tracks but I’m always up for the challenge.”

Appiah had the third-fastest opening run with a time of 59.31 seconds. She held onto that position with a second run of 59.55 seconds, edging out Germany’s Lisa Buckwitz by 0.06 seconds in overall time for the final spot on the podium.

The U.S.’ Kaillie Humphries took home gold – her 100th career medal – with a time of 1:57.92, while Germany’s Laura Nolte won silver after finishing with a time of 1:58.47.

Canada’s Bianca Ribi finished ninth in the same event.

Team Canada’s bobsleigh team will stay put with next week’s action also taking place in Altenberg.