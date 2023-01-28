THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Freestyle skiing: Mikaël Kingsbury wins gold and silver at Val Saint Côme

Mikaël Kingsbury continues to live up to his title as the king of moguls after winning another gold medal Friday and a silver on Saturday at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Val Saint-Côme, Quebec.

Racing just over 100 kilometres away from his hometown, the Deux-Montagnes, QC native was ecstatic after clinching the gold medal in his final run on Saturday.

Kingsbury ran a perfect final run to finish with 85.37 points, while the next closest competitor was Sweden’s Walter Wallberg who claimed silver with 81.69 points. Japan’s Ikuma Horishima won the bronze medal with 81.36 points.

It’s the 77th World Cup gold for the 30-year-old, and his third moguls/dual moguls gold of the 2022-23 season.

Canadians Elliot Vaillancourt (76.63) and Louis-David Chalifoux (76.52) finished in 9th and 10th place respectively.

On the women’s side, Maia Schwinghammer had the best result of her career with a 5th place and a total score of 72.92 points.

Second World Cup medal in as many days

The dual moguls competition closed out an epic FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup event in Val Saint-Côme, Quebec, on Saturday night. Mikaël Kingsbury finished the day in second place for his 110th career top-three finish at a World Cup.

This time it was Sweden’s Walter Wallberg who came away victorious from the big final matchup, snagging a World Cup win from the Canadian who crashed during the big final.

Huge congrats to @walterwallberg 🇸🇪 on his first World Cup win, as he went toe-to-toe with @MikaelKingsbury 🇨🇦 in Val St. Come and walked away the winner – becoming just the third skier to beat Kingsbury on 🇨🇦 soil in the last 22 events in CAN.



Results – https://t.co/g4vivJJLY7 pic.twitter.com/3xdJWjMw8t — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 29, 2023

Filip Gravenfors of Sweden rounded out the podium in third position after edging out Matt Grapham of Australia in the small final matchup.

Elliot Vaillancourt (10th), Julien Viel (11th) and Louis-David Chalifoux (14th) were the next highest finishers for Canada.

The FIS Freestyle World Cup tour moves south to Deer Valley, USA, where moguls, dual moguls and aerials competitions are scheduled to take place next week.