AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

Aerials: Thénault claims third World Cup medal of season with silver in Deer Valley

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Marion Thénault set a new career best on the hill in Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah to earn a silver medal in women’s World Cup aerials.

The Sherbrooke, Que. native landed a back full double full on her final run to finish with a score of 97.99.

“I am very, very proud of what I accomplished tonight. It was definitely one of the best performances of my career,” Thénault told Freestyle Canada. “The final went really well.”

The 22-year-old has been in phenomenal form this season, as Friday’s silver was her third medal of the FIS Freestyle Ski Aerials World Cup.

She racked up a gold medal just two weeks ago in her home province in Le Relais, Quebec.

READ: Marion Thénault wins aerials World Cup gold

Left to right: second-place, Marion Thenault of Canada; first-place, Danielle Scott of Australia; third-place, Fanyu Kong of China celebrate on the podium after the women’s aerials World Cup competition Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)

Australia’s Danielle Scott had a remarkable performance Friday, taking home gold with a score of 115.20 – nearly 18 points of second-place Thénault. Fangyu Kong of China rounded out the podium with a score of 94.11.

Aerials action resumes next month with the next FIS World Cup aerials even taking place in Engadin, Switzerland on March 5.

Marion Thénault had never tried skiing until she was recruited by Freestyle Canada via RBC Training Ground to give aerials…

Miha Fontaine made his Olympic debut at Beijing 2022 where he won a bronze medal with Marion Thénault and Lewis…

Lewis Irving helped make history at Beijing 2022. In his second Olympic appearance, he won bronze in the inaugural Olympic…

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

Short track speed skating takes place on a 111.12m oval which is marked on an international-sized ice rink. The smaller…

Olympic diving uses two types of boards: 3m springboard and 10m platform. There are individual and synchronized events for both…

