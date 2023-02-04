Aerials: Thénault claims third World Cup medal of season with silver in Deer Valley
Marion Thénault set a new career best on the hill in Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah to earn a silver medal in women’s World Cup aerials.
The Sherbrooke, Que. native landed a back full double full on her final run to finish with a score of 97.99.
“I am very, very proud of what I accomplished tonight. It was definitely one of the best performances of my career,” Thénault told Freestyle Canada. “The final went really well.”
The 22-year-old has been in phenomenal form this season, as Friday’s silver was her third medal of the FIS Freestyle Ski Aerials World Cup.
She racked up a gold medal just two weeks ago in her home province in Le Relais, Quebec.
Australia’s Danielle Scott had a remarkable performance Friday, taking home gold with a score of 115.20 – nearly 18 points of second-place Thénault. Fangyu Kong of China rounded out the podium with a score of 94.11.
Aerials action resumes next month with the next FIS World Cup aerials even taking place in Engadin, Switzerland on March 5.