Aerials: Thénault claims third World Cup medal of season with silver in Deer Valley

Marion Thénault set a new career best on the hill in Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah to earn a silver medal in women’s World Cup aerials.

The Sherbrooke, Que. native landed a back full double full on her final run to finish with a score of 97.99.

“I am very, very proud of what I accomplished tonight. It was definitely one of the best performances of my career,” Thénault told Freestyle Canada. “The final went really well.”

The 22-year-old has been in phenomenal form this season, as Friday’s silver was her third medal of the FIS Freestyle Ski Aerials World Cup.

She racked up a gold medal just two weeks ago in her home province in Le Relais, Quebec.

Left to right: second-place, Marion Thenault of Canada; first-place, Danielle Scott of Australia; third-place, Fanyu Kong of China celebrate on the podium after the women’s aerials World Cup competition Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)

Australia’s Danielle Scott had a remarkable performance Friday, taking home gold with a score of 115.20 – nearly 18 points of second-place Thénault. Fangyu Kong of China rounded out the podium with a score of 94.11.

Aerials action resumes next month with the next FIS World Cup aerials even taking place in Engadin, Switzerland on March 5.