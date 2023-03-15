AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Loutitt soars to World Cup ski jumping silver in Lillehammer

Add another medal to Alexandria Loutitt‘s trophy case.

On Wednesday, she won silver in the large hill event at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Lillehammer, Norway. She had topped the field in qualification on Tuesday when she jumped a Canadian record 138.5 metres.

Loutitt finished the final with a two-jump score of 242.9 points. After ranking fifth in the first round of the final, she posted the second-best score in the second round to climb onto the second step of the podium. Loutitt won the silver by eight-tenths (0.8) of a point over Eva Pinkelnig of Austria. Katharina Althaus of Germany took the victory with 251.1 points.

Fellow Canadian Abigail Strate finished 12th.

This is Loutitt’s second World Cup podium of the year, following her normal hill victory in Zao, Japan in mid-January. It comes two weeks after the 19-year-old was crowned world champion in the large hill at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia.

The World Cup in Lillehammer is part of the Raw Air Tournament, counting results from multiple World Cup stops around Norway over the last week. Loutitt is currently ranked ninth in those overall standings while Strate is 10th with just one more event to come.

That will be a flying hill competition in Vikersund on Sunday. It will be the first ever ski flying event for women, taking place on a much bigger jump than the normal and large hills used in Olympic competition.