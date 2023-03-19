Alessandro Trovati

Grenier captures bronze in Soldeu

Valérie Grenier stood on the third step of the podium in the women’s giant slalom at the last World Cup of the season on Sunday in Soldeu, Andorra.

The 26-year-old completed both runs with a time of 1:56.08 seconds. She finished narrowly behind Mikaëla Shiffrin from the USA and Louise Thea St. Jernesund from Norway, who clocked 1:55.88 and 1:55.94 respectively. This third place finish is Grenier’s second World Cup podium of her career.

In the tight race, Grenier battled her way to the bronze. After the first start, Grenier landed in provisional second just 0.62 seconds behind Shiffrin. In her second run, Grenier had the sixth fastest time that landed her in the third position, finishing just a eighth of a second from the gold.

It was an outstanding season for Grenier. She and her team captured bronze in the team parallel event at the the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia earlier in the season.

Bronze 🥉for #TeamCanada at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships🤩👏



Valérie Grenier, Britt Richardson, Jeffrey Read, and Erik Read defeated Austria in the small final to reach the podium in the mixed team parallel event



It’s @Alpine_Canada ’s third medal in Courchevel!🎉 pic.twitter.com/mITYD1uUh9 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 14, 2023

This victory wraps up the season for Grenier, and we are looking forward to seeing her success in the seasons to come.