Aaron Brown, of Canada, celebrates after the final in the men's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Aaron Brown sprints to second at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

By Chloe Morrison

Aaron Brown was in flying form in the men’s 200m final at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix on Saturday. He finished in second place after racing to a time of 20.00 seconds.

Botswana sprinter Letsile Tebogo won the race with a time of 19.87s. Behind Brown in third was Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia with a time of 20.14s.

It was a showdown that also featured sprint teammates Andre De GrasseJerome Blake and Brendon Rodney. Just under 10 months ago, they teamed up with Brown to win Canada’s first world title in the 4x100m relay in 25 years. On Saturday they dropped the batons to compete in the men’s 200m.

Rodney finished fifth (20.28), Blake sixth (20.39) and Olympic Champion De Grasse finished seventh (20.41).

Earlier in the day, Brown also competed in the men’s 100m event. He clocked 10.06s to finish in fourth position.

This competition serves as a warmup for the season-opening stop of the Diamond League, which will begin on May 5.

