Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open with stunning putt, breaks 69-year drought

Nick Taylor nailed the putt of his life to become the first Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open since 1954.

Capping off a stunning comeback, and four tense playoff holes versus England’s Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor clinched the tournament with a 72-foot eagle putt.

Nick Taylor started the day tied for eighth at 11-under after shooting a course-record 63 in Saturday’s third round.

He still needed some magic to pull off the improbable on Sunday, and opened up the back nine with four birdies.

Despite some up-and-down play on the back nine, Taylor found himself in a race for first with England’s Tommy Fleetwood down the stretch. He sunk a clutch birdie putt on 18 to grab the solo lead through 72 holes.

However, Fleetwood’s birdie on Hole 16 and 17 put him tied with Taylor, forcing a playoff.

The pair exchanged birdies on the first playoff hole as the tension grew at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto. After pars from both Taylor and Fleetwood on the next two holes, Taylor’s tee shot on the fourth playoff hole landed in a divot after a bad bounce. However, his approach shot was absolutely beautiful and set up the eagle putt for the win.

Taylor’s 72-foot putt for eagle and the win was the longest of his career. For a crowd that had been on edge through tense moments on the back nine, and extraordinary drama in the four playoff holes, the payoff was incredible.

It’s Taylor’s third career PGA Tour victory. He will compete in the U.S. Open next week at Los Angeles Country Club.

Fellow Team Canada golfer Adam Hadwin shot four-under par on Sunday to finish tied for 12th. Corey Conners, the leader after 18, finished tied for 20th.