Joshua Liendo sets Canadian record, wins silver at World Aquatics Championships

20-year-old Joshua Liendo is the new Canadian record holder for the 100m butterfly.

JOSH LIENDO 🇨🇦



Liendo wins a silver medal in a Canadian record time 🥈 He upgrades his bronze from last year in the 100m butterfly 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LC8evx5xg1 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 29, 2023

At 50.34 seconds, Liendo becomes the first male to medal for Canada at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, taking home silver in the race.

The Markham, Ont. native was coming off bronze for Canada in last year’s worlds.

Penultimate day of finals with a SILVER 🥈for Josh Liendo (100 FL), 5⃣ for @kjmasse (200 BK) & 4⃣ for the 4×100 FR relay team! Medley heats tonight – tune in at 9:30pm ET.



RESULTS: https://t.co/fbNmCX3Egy pic.twitter.com/lodZzHp4QH — Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) July 29, 2023

Liendo advanced to the finals after finishing third in qualifying on Friday. He also qualified for the 50-metre freestyle final, but elected not to swim to focus on the 100m butterfly.

Canadian Kylie Masse also swam in a final on Saturday, competing in the 200m backstroke. She finished fifth.

Liendo almost made it to the podium twice on Saturday. In the mixed 100 freestyle relay Liendo, Maggie Mac Neil, Mary-Sophie Harvey, and Ruslan Gaziev finished in fourth.