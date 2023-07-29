Joshua Liendo sets Canadian record, wins silver at World Aquatics Championships
20-year-old Joshua Liendo is the new Canadian record holder for the 100m butterfly.
At 50.34 seconds, Liendo becomes the first male to medal for Canada at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, taking home silver in the race.
The Markham, Ont. native was coming off bronze for Canada in last year’s worlds.
Liendo advanced to the finals after finishing third in qualifying on Friday. He also qualified for the 50-metre freestyle final, but elected not to swim to focus on the 100m butterfly.
Canadian Kylie Masse also swam in a final on Saturday, competing in the 200m backstroke. She finished fifth.
Liendo almost made it to the podium twice on Saturday. In the mixed 100 freestyle relay Liendo, Maggie Mac Neil, Mary-Sophie Harvey, and Ruslan Gaziev finished in fourth.