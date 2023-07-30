Volleyball World

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson take gold at Elite16 stop in Montréal

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson claimed gold at the Montreal stop of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Elite16 on Sunday evening, defeating Betsi Flint and Julia Scoles of the United states in three sets.

The win is the Toronto duo’s second gold on the tour, topping the podium at the Jurmala Challenge in June, and third overall medal, claiming bronze at the Ostrava Elite16 also in June.

After dropping their opening match in Pool D 2-0 to the Dutch duo of Katja Stam and Raïsa Schoon, the Canadian duo didn’t lose a game again on their way to the title game where they took down American pair Flint and Scoles in the final.

O CANADA! 🇨🇦🥇



Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes win gold on home sand in the Montreal Elite16 beach volleyball event following a three-set victory over Betsi Flint and Julia Scoles of the U.S. pic.twitter.com/ifCRW9IAqG — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) July 30, 2023

In the final, Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson took the first set 21-15, before Flint and Scoles came back in the second winning the set 21-16 to push to a third and final set.

As the final set played out, Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson defeated the Americans in a close 15-13 set, with both Canadians contributing six attack points each while Wilkerson also added a block point.

Wilkerson tallied 21 attack points and five block points total across three sets while Humana-Paredes added 17 attack points.

Fellow Canadians Sarah Pavan and Molly McBain were defeated 2-0 in the round of 12.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson reached the quarter-finals in their most recent appearance on this circuit in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 8.