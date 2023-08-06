Photo by: World Archery

Eric Peters wins silver at World Archery Championships

Canadian archer Eric Peters finished with the men’s individual recurve silver medal at the 2023 World Archery Championships in Berlin, Germany on Sunday. This result earned Team Canada an Olympic quota spot for Paris 2024.

This is also Canada’s best-ever result in the men’s recurve event at World Championships.

In the gold medal match, Peters battled to the last end against current Olympic Champion Mete Gazoz of Turkey and was edged out by just one point for a final score of 6-5.

Earlier in the competition, Peters overtook Korea’s Woo Seok Lee in the round of 32 with a strong consistent performance to win 7-3. In the round of 16, he defeated Germany’s Florian Unruh 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals. The conditions on the field were some of the worst this week, but Canadian archers fought hard to overcome them.

“What an amazing day this was. Not just because we made it to the finals day with Eric Peters, but also because all our archers executed the plan perfectly,” said Ron van der Hoff, National Coach Advisor of Archery Canada. “Seeing them shoot the way they did in these challenging conditions was amazing. They can all be very proud.”

Peters beat Steve Wijler of the Netherlands 6-4 in the quarterfinals, before taking down Arif Pangestu of Indonesia in the semifinals 6-4.