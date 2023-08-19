Team Canada wins 3×3 Women’s Series event in Quebec City

Team Canada captured the title at the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series stop in Quebec City on Saturday on their fourth stop of the season.

The team, which usually consists of Katherine Plouffe, Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon and Kacie Bosch (replaced by Jamie Scott for the Quebec stop), continued their hot streak, topping the podium once again and defeated the United States 21-19 in an exciting final.

Michelle Plouffe seals a hard-fought victory by scoring the game’s final point.

READ: Canadian women’s 3×3 team on basketball, humility and the pathway to Paris 2024 Olympic Games

On route to the final, Team Canada went 3-0 on Friday with wins against New Zealand, Romania and USA’s U24 team, in front of home fans in Quebec City. Canada defeated Italy in the semifinals 20-14.

This win follows the gold medal Team Canada won at the Edmonton stop of the FIBA 3×3 women’s series late July.

Baku, Azerbaijan is scheduled to host 3×3 Women’s Series events August 22-23. Team Canada will be back on home soil for the Montreal stop September 2-3.