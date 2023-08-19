FR
Olympic.ca Logo

Team Canada wins 3×3 Women’s Series event in Quebec City

By Alexa Pepper

Team Canada captured the title at the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series stop in Quebec City on Saturday on their fourth stop of the season.

The team, which usually consists of Katherine PlouffeMichelle PlouffePaige Crozon and Kacie Bosch (replaced by Jamie Scott for the Quebec stop), continued their hot streak, topping the podium once again and defeated the United States 21-19 in an exciting final. 

Michelle Plouffe seals a hard-fought victory by scoring the game’s final point.

READ: Canadian women’s 3×3 team on basketball, humility and the pathway to Paris 2024 Olympic Games

On route to the final, Team Canada went 3-0 on Friday with wins against New Zealand, Romania and USA’s U24 team, in front of home fans in Quebec City. Canada defeated Italy in the semifinals 20-14.

This win follows the gold medal Team Canada won at the Edmonton stop of the FIBA 3×3 women’s series late July.

Baku, Azerbaijan is scheduled to host 3×3 Women’s Series events August 22-23. Team Canada will be back on home soil for the Montreal stop September 2-3.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Michelle Plouffe

Michelle Plouffe made her first appearance at an Olympic Games in 2012 and helped Canada reach the quarter-finals for the…

Katherine Plouffe

Katherine Plouffe made her international debut at the 2010 FIBA Americas U-18 Championship after spending 2008-09 as a member of...

Karen Paquin

With 15 points on three tries, Karen Paquin was one of Canada’s top scorers as the team won bronze in…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Badminton

The aim in this racket sport is to score points by hitting a shuttlecock over a raised net and onto…

Sailing

Sailing events are designated by the model and type of boat used in competition. All events at Tokyo 2020 will…

Cycling – BMX

There will be two forms of BMX contested at Tokyo 2020 – racing and freestyle. BMX racing has been included…

View all sports