AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

Canada drops second round matchup to Brazil at FIBA World Cup

In what had been a perfect start to the FIBA World Cup, Canada’s back is now against the wall after opening the second round with a loss to Brazil.

In a low-scoring, physical affair, Canada’s offense went ice cold in the fourth quarter, as Brazil came back from 10 points down to win, 69-65.

A pair of clutch lay-ups from Brazil’s point guard, Yago Santos, proved to be the difference as Canada couldn’t get a basket down the stretch. Brazil outscored Canada 23-13 in the final quarter.

Friday was the first day of second round action to determine which teams will advance into the quarterfinals in Pasay, Philipines.

Brazil went 2-1 in the opening group stage, with wins versus Côte d’Ivoire and Iran, and a loss to Spain.

Brazil was Canada’s achilles heel in the 2022 AmeriCup, losing twice in the tournament to Brazil, including a 10-point semifinal loss that eliminated them from contention. However, only one player on Canada’s current roster (Trae Bell-Haynes) played in the tournament.

Brazil is now 6-0 all-time against Canada in the FIBA World Cup.

Similar to games against France and Latvia, Canada got off to a slow start. They scored just 13 points in the first quarter on 4/11 shooting from the field to trail by three points.

Lu Dort, after being sidelined for two games with an injury, made his return and was a major contributor for Canada. He knocked down two threes in the opening half, and finished with 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

Despite a slow start from Canada’s leader, SGA towards the end of the second half including a nifty scoop shot to get the lead to 10 points at halftime.

Admin: "Shai's been kinda quiet tonight…"



*checks box score*



Game-high 11 PTS at half-time. Smooth. 😮‍💨#FIBAWC x #WinForCanada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/OBojXyItqa — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 1, 2023

The story of the first half was Canada’s defence, as they held Brazil to 27 points.

However, Canada wasn’t able to break away from Brazil in the third quarter like they had against their first round opponents.

A Lucas Dias buzzer-beater three and technical foul free throw cut the Canada lead to six heading into the fourth.

Lucas Dias splashes it home for the #TissotBuzzerBeater to end the 3rd quarter! 🚨#FIBAWC x #WinForBrasil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/9sY6zU80cF — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 1, 2023

Canada’s offence completely halted in the fourth quarter as Brazil’s interior defence was allowing nothing inside. Brazil out-rebounded Canada 43-37 in the game, and had some huge offensive rebounds to allow for extra possessions.

Canada held a two-point lead with 3:11 left in the quarter and failed to score a field goal for the remainder of the game, outside of R.J. Barrett’s three-pointer with one second remaining.

With Latvia’s win over Spain earlier in the day, all four teams in Group L hold a record of 3-1. This sets up a win-or-go-home scenario on Sunday, as Canada will need to beat the No. 1 ranked team in the world, Spain, to advance.

Canada vs. Spain will square off for a trip to the quarterfinal round on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. EST.