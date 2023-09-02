Photo by Mark Blinch

Marco Arop sets personal best in 800m, finishes second at Diamond League

One week after becoming the world champion in the 800m, Marco Arop nearly won another second, finishing a close second at the Diamond League in Xiamen, China.

Coming in with a time of 1:43.24, Arop set a new personal best in the 800m. He trades places with Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who stopped the clock at 1:43.20 to finish first.

What a finish 🤯



🇰🇪's Emmanuel Wanyonyi clocks a world-leading 1:43.20 to beat world champion Marco Arop on the finish line of the men's 800m 🙌



📸@matthewquine for @Diamond_League#DiamondLeague #XiamenDL pic.twitter.com/mZp2vVJJd9 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 2, 2023

Wanyonyi took silver at the world championships in Budapest last week.

France’s Benjamin Robert came in with a time of 1:43.88, finishing in third.

READ: Canada takes over Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships

“I wasn’t sure what to expect after Worlds,” Arop told reporters after the race. “To come out here, run a personal best and finish second, I think I was happy with the outcome.”

He may not have gotten the win, but world champion Marco Arop 🇨🇦 leaves #XiamenDL with a 1:43.24 800m personal best and a fun experience underneath his belt.



Credit: Xiamen Diamond League AG pic.twitter.com/mMRMC5sgGe — FloTrack (@FloTrack) September 2, 2023

Arop ended Saturday’s race just 0.04 seconds off of the Canadian record, held by Brandon McBride since 2018.