Jurij Kodrun - International Skating Union/International Skating Union

Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen coast to silver at Grand Prix

Team Canada continues to show the wealth of talent they have to offer in figure skating, as Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen won silver in the ice dance at the ISU Grand Prix in Espoo, Finald on Saturday.

The pair entered the day in position for silver and held onto it thanks to a 123.70 total segment score in the rhythm dance. The pair’s two-day total score of 206.32 put them a mere 3.14 points behind the United States’ Madison Chock and Evan Bates who claimed gold.

In awe of Laurence Fournier Beaudry & Nikolaj Soerensen Free Program at Espoo 2023 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/1fld2qgP7s — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) November 18, 2023

Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis finished a distant third for Finland.

It’s the first World Cup medal of the season for Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen. The duo’s tally of 206.32 is higher than all results from competitions in the 2022-23 season.

The pair scored 82.62 points in Friday’s rhythm dance to put them comfortably in second place. Despite an exceptional free dance, the United States also brought their best to edge out the Canadians.

Jurij Kodrun – International Skating Union/International Skating Union

This adds to an impressive start to the World Cup season for Canada. They had a three-medal weekend last weekend in Chongqing, China.

Nadia Bashynska and Peter Beaumont finished eighth in the same event for Canada.

READ: Canadians grab two golds in three medal day at ISU Grand Prix in China

The Grand Prix will continue next weekend in Osaka, Japan.