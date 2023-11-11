FR
Canadians grab two golds in three medal day at ISU Grand Prix in China

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Two pairs of Canadian figure skaters went home with gold medals, as Canada collected three total medals at the fourth stop of the 2023-24 ISU Grand Prix in Chongqing, China.

In the ice dance, it was a double podium for Canada as Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier took home gold, while Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha claimed silver.

Gilles and Poirier sat in second place after two events, needing a big performance in the free dance. They earned 126.79 points to bring their total to 207.83, just 1.81 points ahead of Lajoie and Lagha.

Caroline Green and Michael Parsons of the U.S. took home bronze.

It’s the second win of the season for Gilles and Poirier, as they took home gold in the ice dance at Skate Canada International in Vancouver last month.

Saturday’s win qualified the pair for the ISU Grand Prix Final, being held in Beijing from Dec. 7-10.

In pairs, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps continued their fantastic season with another gold medal performance.

They led after the free dance on Friday, and left no doubt with the best score of the day in the free skate, tallying 131.09 points.

The pair team has now won three straight competitions at the Cup of China.

The ISU Grand Prix season will resume on November 17 in Espoo, Finland.

