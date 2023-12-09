Emmanuel Wong - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images

Short track: Jordan Pierre-Gilles wins gold, William Dandjinou bronze in Beijing

Canadian skater Jordan Pierre-Gilles is on top in Beijing after taking home the gold medal in the 500m event at the ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup.

In a thrilling men’s 500m final, China’s Shoang Liu – the current World Cup leader – and countrymate Lin Xiaojun collided with each other to allow Pierre-Gilles to take the lead. The Sherbrooke, Que., native never looked back as he raced to gold ahead of Quentin Fercoq of France, and Jens van ‘T Wout of the Netherlands.

Drama in the Men's 500m (1) at the Beijing World Cup as Jordan Pierre-Gilles 🇨🇦 sweeps to 🥇 after a collision between China's Shoang Liu and Lin Xiaojun @SSC_PVC #ShortTrackSkating pic.twitter.com/qXZOxr5K9k — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) December 9, 2023

It was the second consecutive gold medal for Jordan Pierre-Gilles in the 500m-1 after his victory at the World Cup in Montreal.

In the men’s 1500m, Montreal’s William Dandjinou put up a tough battle at the head of the race before securing the third place. South Korean Gun Woo Kim won gold ahead of China’s Wenlong Li.

A pair of podiums to kick off the @ISU_Speed World Cup in Beijing.



🥇 Jordan Pierre-Gilles (500m-1)

🥉 William Dandjinou (1500m) pic.twitter.com/u2qaVQEBAQ — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) December 9, 2023

It’s the third individual World Cup medal of the 2023-24 season after Dandjinou took home gold, also in the 1500m, at the World Cup in Montreal. He added a bronze in the 1000m in Montreal as well.

Team Canada athletes will return to the track on Sunday for the second day of races in Beijing.