PHOTO: Greg Kolz

Short track: William Dandjinou races to first individual World Cup victory in Montreal

Canadian speed skaters captured three gold and one bronze medal on Saturday at the second ISU Short Track World Cup at Maurice-Richard Arena in Montreal, Quebec. Part two of a double-header, many speed skaters began the season last weekend at the same venue.

After winning his first individual medal in the 1,000 metres last week, William Dandjinou skated to gold in the first men’s 1500 final to claim his first-ever World Cup victory. He posted a time of 2:21.780 to finish ahead of Korea’s Hwang Daeheon (2:21.809) and Kim Gun Woo (2:21.918).

In the men’s 500m final, Jordan Pierre-Gilles secured the top spot with a time of 40.349. Two Chinese skaters, Liu Shaolin (40.420) and Lin Xiaojun (40.580), completed the podium. Steven Dubois finished off the podium in fourth.

All the emotions 😱



Rikki Doak 🇨🇦 is your 500m winner in Montreal 🥇 after reigning World 500m champ Xandra Velzeboer 🇳🇱 received a DQ #ShortTrackSkating pic.twitter.com/VPXAB1xk4f — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) October 28, 2023

On the women’s side, Rikki Doak took home gold in the 500m final on Saturday. Her time of 42.408 seconds put her ahead of Selma Poutsma (42.734) of the Netherlands and Martina Valcepina (45.877) of Italy. The reigning World 500m Champion, Dutch Xandra Velzeboer, received a disqualification.

Danaé Blais finished with the bronze medal in the first women’s 1500m final, posting a time of 2:34.951. Korea’s Kim Gilli took the top spot with a time of 2:34.588 and American Kristen Santos-Griswold finished with the silver medal in 2:34.829.

Canadian teammates Courtney Sarault (2:35.352) and Claudia Gagnon (2:35.852) finished fourth and fifth, respectfully.

This is the second ISU Short Track World Cup of the season. Action continues on Sunday with the 1000m and second 1500m competition, as well as the women’s 3000m relay and men’s 5000m relay finals.