FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Canada's Alexandria Loutitt soars through the air during the Women's Normal Hill Individual ski jumping event at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.AP Photo/Darko Bandic
AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Alexandria Loutitt claims silver at Ski Jumping World Cup in Switzerland 

By Hayley McGoldrick

Alexandria Loutitt took home silver in the women’s large hill event at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Engelberg, Switzerland on Friday.

Loutitt, who accumulated 290.2 points for her two jumps, finished second behind France’s Joséphine Pagnier who scored a total of 293.0 points. Slovenian Ema Klinec took third place with 289.4 points.

After the first jump, the 19-year-old Canadian was in sixth with 141.1 points. She then landed a jump of 139 meters on her second jump of the final, a jump 3.5m longer than the next competitor, which earned her 149.1 points, helping her to move up the rankings to the second step of the podium.

The silver is the fifth career World Cup podium for Loutitt. Earlier this season, she reached the podium twice at the World Cup in Lillehammer, winning silver on the large hill and bronze on the normal hill.

READ: Alexandria Loutitt takes home double medals from FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Norway

Crowned world champion in the large hill event in March 2023, Loutitt currently sits second in the ski jumping World Cup rankings after the first two stages.

Another large hill event will take place as part of the Engelberg World Cup on Saturday.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Alexandria Loutitt

trending

Alexandria Loutitt was part of a history-making moment in her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. She and teammates Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes,…

Matthew Soukup

Matthew Soukup was part of a history-making moment in his Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. He and teammates Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes,…

Abigail Strate

Abigail Strate was part of a history-making moment in her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. She and teammates Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes,…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Ski Jumping

trending

Ski jumping at the Olympic Games is contested on two different hills, designated as “normal” and “large” based on the…

Nordic Combined

Nordic combined incorporates ski jumping and cross-country skiing. It is the last sport on the Olympic program that is contested…

Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

View all sports