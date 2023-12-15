AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Alexandria Loutitt claims silver at Ski Jumping World Cup in Switzerland

Alexandria Loutitt took home silver in the women’s large hill event at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Engelberg, Switzerland on Friday.

Loutitt, who accumulated 290.2 points for her two jumps, finished second behind France’s Joséphine Pagnier who scored a total of 293.0 points. Slovenian Ema Klinec took third place with 289.4 points.

After the first jump, the 19-year-old Canadian was in sixth with 141.1 points. She then landed a jump of 139 meters on her second jump of the final, a jump 3.5m longer than the next competitor, which earned her 149.1 points, helping her to move up the rankings to the second step of the podium.

The silver is the fifth career World Cup podium for Loutitt. Earlier this season, she reached the podium twice at the World Cup in Lillehammer, winning silver on the large hill and bronze on the normal hill.



READ: Alexandria Loutitt takes home double medals from FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Norway

Crowned world champion in the large hill event in March 2023, Loutitt currently sits second in the ski jumping World Cup rankings after the first two stages.

Another large hill event will take place as part of the Engelberg World Cup on Saturday.