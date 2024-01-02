FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Ski jumper Abigail Strate soars through the airMark Blinch/COC
Mark Blinch/COC

Abigail Strate soars to silver at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Oberstdorf

By Caela Fenton

Ski jumper Abigail Strate led Team Canada into the new year by soaring to second place at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Oberstdorf, Germany on Monday, January 1st.

Strate was joined on the large hill podium by Eva Pinkelnig of Austria, who led the field with 272.1 points. Strate was 2.7 points back from Pinkelnig. Third place featured a tie between Eirin Maria Kvandal of Norway, and Jacqueline Seifriedsberger of Austria, both of whom scored 261.6.

Strate jumped 131m in the first round, followed by 128.5m in the second round.

Alexandria Loutitt was the next Canadian, finishing in 6th place. Her first round jump of 133.5 was the longest of the day.

It’s been a successful streak for Strate–she secured a bronze medal at the World Cup in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, on Saturday December 30th, also on the large hill. Strate scored 247.4 points, jumping 131m in the first round and 130.5m in the second.

The next women’s event on the circuit takes place January 3-4 in Villach, Austria.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Abigail Strate

trending

Abigail Strate was part of a history-making moment in her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. She and teammates Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes,…

Alexandria Loutitt

trending

Alexandria Loutitt was part of a history-making moment in her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. She and teammates Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes,…

Matthew Soukup

Matthew Soukup was part of a history-making moment in his Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. He and teammates Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes,…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Ski Jumping

trending

Ski jumping at the Olympic Games is contested on two different hills, designated as “normal” and “large” based on the…

Nordic Combined

Nordic combined incorporates ski jumping and cross-country skiing. It is the last sport on the Olympic program that is contested…

Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

View all sports