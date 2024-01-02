Mark Blinch/COC

Abigail Strate soars to silver at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Oberstdorf

Ski jumper Abigail Strate led Team Canada into the new year by soaring to second place at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Oberstdorf, Germany on Monday, January 1st.

Strate was joined on the large hill podium by Eva Pinkelnig of Austria, who led the field with 272.1 points. Strate was 2.7 points back from Pinkelnig. Third place featured a tie between Eirin Maria Kvandal of Norway, and Jacqueline Seifriedsberger of Austria, both of whom scored 261.6.

Strate jumped 131m in the first round, followed by 128.5m in the second round.

Alexandria Loutitt was the next Canadian, finishing in 6th place. Her first round jump of 133.5 was the longest of the day.

It’s been a successful streak for Strate–she secured a bronze medal at the World Cup in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, on Saturday December 30th, also on the large hill. Strate scored 247.4 points, jumping 131m in the first round and 130.5m in the second.

The next women’s event on the circuit takes place January 3-4 in Villach, Austria.