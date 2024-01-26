Kingsbury takes bronze at Waterville World Cup

Mikaël Kingsbury won the bronze medal in the men’s individual moguls event on Friday at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Waterville, Montana.

As the last skier to compete in the super final, Kingsbury scored 80.07 points to finish the event behind Japan’s Ikuma Horishima, the gold medallist with 85.84 points, and American Cooper Woods, who scored 81.04 points.

The other Canadian in the super final, Louis-David Chalifoux, came sixth.

Earlier in the day, Kingsbury topped the first run of the final with a score of 84.19, after finishing second in qualifying behind Horishima.

Mikaël Kingsbury trains for the Waterville 2024 Freestyle World Cup Photo: Mateusz Kielpinski (FIS)

Kingsbury now has a total of nine World Cup podium finishes this season, including five in the individual moguls event. After today’s competition, he sits in second place in the overall World Cup rankings for the individual moguls event. He still tops the circuit’s overall moguls rankings. Last year, Kingsbury won three Crystal Globes, taking home the win in each category.

He was knocked off the podium in this event last weekend at the World Cup in Val Saint-Côme after a fall on the first jump at the top of the piste during the first run of the final, which relegated him to 13th place. He made a strong comeback in the dual moguls event to claim his fifth gold medal of the World Cup season.

The mogul specialists will be back on the track on Saturday for the dual moguls event.