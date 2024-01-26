Mateusz Kielpinski / FIS Freestyle

Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold, moves up a spot in career FIS victories

Mikaël Kingsbury is climbing the ranks among the most accomplished skiiers of all time, and Saturday’s win in the dual moguls was especially significant.

After capturing bronze win the individual moguls event on Friday, Kingsbury captured his seventh World Cup gold of the season in the dual moguls on Saturday at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Waterville, New Hampshire.

Kingsbury has now moved into a tie for sixth in career World Cup wins across all skiing disciplines, equal with Swedish skiing icon Ingemar Stenmark at 86.

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury is GOLDEN once again 🇨🇦🥇



The Deux-Montagnes, Que., native wins the World Cup dual moguls competition in Waterville, N.H., after claiming bronze in Friday's moguls event pic.twitter.com/oxoa5akFrL — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) January 27, 2024

Kingsbury returned to the top spot on the podium after beating out Japan’s Ikuma Horishima in the final. He leads Horishima by nearly 120 points in the overall moguls standings for 2023-24 season.

“Tying a legend is unbelievable,” Kingsbury said of tying Stenmark. “I know getting to 86 takes a long time, you have to be at the top of the sport for over 10 years. Yeah, joining that level for me is indescribable.”

He will have a chance to pass Stenmark next week in Deer Valley, U.S.

READ: Kingsbury skis to dual moguls gold on home snow in Val Saint-Côme

On Friday, Kingsbury added to his medal collection with a bronze medal in the moguls event.

As the last skier to compete in the super final, Kingsbury scored 80.07 points to finish the event behind Japan’s Ikuma Horishima, the gold medallist with 85.84 points, and American Cooper Woods, who scored 81.04 points.

The other Canadian in the super final, Louis-David Chalifoux, came sixth.

Earlier in the day, Kingsbury topped the first run of the final with a score of 84.19, after finishing second in qualifying behind Horishima.

Mikaël Kingsbury trains for the Waterville 2024 Freestyle World Cup Photo: Mateusz Kielpinski (FIS)

Kingsbury now has a total of ten World Cup podium finishes this season, including five in the individual moguls event. After today’s competition, he sits in second place in the overall World Cup rankings for the individual moguls event. He still tops the circuit’s overall moguls rankings. Last year, Kingsbury won three Crystal Globes, taking home the win in each category.

He was knocked off the podium in this event last weekend at the World Cup in Val Saint-Côme after a fall on the first jump at the top of the piste during the first run of the final, which relegated him to 13th place. He made a strong comeback in the dual moguls event to claim his fifth gold medal of the World Cup season.