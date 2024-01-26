Valérie Grenier wins bronze in the downhill at the Cortina d’Ampezzo World Cup
Valérie Grenier‘s talents as a skier extend beyond her favourite event! The 27-year-old demonstrated this fact in fine style on Friday in the women’s downhill at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, winning a bronze medal in a historic three-way tie with Austria’s Christina Ager and Italy’s Sofia Goggia.
The trio in third place finished 0.71 seconds behind Austrian Stephanie Venier, who won the event. Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami (+0.39 seconds) took silver.
This is Grenier’s second medal on the circuit this season, but her first career World Cup medal in a discipline other than giant slalom. She won the gold medal in her favourite event at the World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on 6 January.
The Canadian has now won four World Cup medals in her career. She also won gold in Kranjska Gora in 2023 and bronze in Andorra, again in the giant slalom.