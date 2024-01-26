Valérie Grenier wins bronze in the downhill at the Cortina d’Ampezzo World Cup

Valérie Grenier‘s talents as a skier extend beyond her favourite event! The 27-year-old demonstrated this fact in fine style on Friday in the women’s downhill at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, winning a bronze medal in a historic three-way tie with Austria’s Christina Ager and Italy’s Sofia Goggia.

Austria’s Stephanie Venier, second from left, winner of the women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill, celebrates on the podium with Switzerland’s Lara Gut Behrami, left, silver medallist, and Canada’s Valérie Grenier, third from right, Christina Ager of Austria, second from right, and Sofia Goggia of Italy, right, who all finished tied for third, in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Friday 26 January 2024. (Photo AP/Alessandro Trovati)

The trio in third place finished 0.71 seconds behind Austrian Stephanie Venier, who won the event. Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami (+0.39 seconds) took silver.

This is Grenier’s second medal on the circuit this season, but her first career World Cup medal in a discipline other than giant slalom. She won the gold medal in her favourite event at the World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on 6 January.

The Canadian has now won four World Cup medals in her career. She also won gold in Kranjska Gora in 2023 and bronze in Andorra, again in the giant slalom.