AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Loutitt jumps to her sixth World Cup podium of the seaso in Slovenia

Alexandria Loutitt has reached the World Cup podium for a sixth time this season after jumping to bronze at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Ljunbo, Slovenia.

After scoring 89 points on her first jump, Loutitt held on to the podium position with a 88.5 on her second jump to secure the bronze medal.

She couldn’t quite catch up to Slovenia’s Nika Prevc who finished with 262.5 points, just three-and-half points ahead of Loutitt. Eva Pinkelnig of Austria claimed gold.

Loutitt continues to be in fine form as she claimed a two medals last weekend in Japan.

It’s also Loutitt’s fourth bronze of the year in what has been a stellar 2023-24 World Cup season.

She sits in fifth place in the World Cup standings for the season, and is now just 27 points behind France’s Josephine Pagnier, who finished in 15th place on Saturday.

Congrats 👏

1. Eva Pinkelnig 🇦🇹

2. Nika Prevc 🇸🇮

3. Alexandria Louttit 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/6GDAvfMgE4 — Ljubno Ski Jumping (@Ljubno2024) January 27, 2024

Abigail Strate, who also claimed a medal last weekend in Japan, finished seventh with a score of 249.9 points – an even nine points behind Loutitt.

Loutitt will have the chance to make it back-to-back double podium weekends on when she takes the hill on Sunday.