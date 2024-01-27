FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Alexandria Loutitt yells in excitement after seeing her scoreAP Photo/Darko Bandic
AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Loutitt jumps to her sixth World Cup podium of the seaso in Slovenia

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Alexandria Loutitt has reached the World Cup podium for a sixth time this season after jumping to bronze at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Ljunbo, Slovenia.

After scoring 89 points on her first jump, Loutitt held on to the podium position with a 88.5 on her second jump to secure the bronze medal.

She couldn’t quite catch up to Slovenia’s Nika Prevc who finished with 262.5 points, just three-and-half points ahead of Loutitt. Eva Pinkelnig of Austria claimed gold.

Loutitt continues to be in fine form as she claimed a two medals last weekend in Japan.

READ: Loutitt, Strate find podium at Ski Jumping World Cup in Zao, Japan

It’s also Loutitt’s fourth bronze of the year in what has been a stellar 2023-24 World Cup season.

She sits in fifth place in the World Cup standings for the season, and is now just 27 points behind France’s Josephine Pagnier, who finished in 15th place on Saturday.

Abigail Strate, who also claimed a medal last weekend in Japan, finished seventh with a score of 249.9 points – an even nine points behind Loutitt.

Loutitt will have the chance to make it back-to-back double podium weekends on when she takes the hill on Sunday.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Alexandria Loutitt

Alexandria Loutitt was part of a history-making moment in her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. She and teammates Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes,…

Matthew Soukup

Matthew Soukup was part of a history-making moment in his Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. He and teammates Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes,…

Abigail Strate

Abigail Strate was part of a history-making moment in her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. She and teammates Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes,…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Ski Jumping

trending

Ski jumping at the Olympic Games is contested on two different hills, designated as “normal” and “large” based on the…

Equestrian – Jumping

Arguably the best known of the equestrian disciplines, jumping (sometimes called show jumping) features highly technical courses with a series…

Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

View all sports