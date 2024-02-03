FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, of Canada, perform their ice dance free program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition, in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Gilles and Poirier take gold in ice dance event at Four Championships

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois
By François Lafleur

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier claimed the top spot on the podium in the ice dance event at the ISU Four Continents Championships held in Shanghai, China, on Sunday.

After securing the top spot in the rhythm dance with a score of 85.49, the reigning Canadian champions repeated their success in the free dance, earning 128.87 points, for a total of 214.36.

“This is a significant milestone in our career,” Poirier said after the event. “I think we can really be proud of how we skated. This week, we truly believed in ourselves. We skated like the champions we are.”

Fellow teammates Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, maintained their second place with 207.54 points. The Americans Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko took bronze with 194.14 points.

The other Canadian duo, consisting of Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac, finished in fifth place with 190.83 points.

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps finish in first place in the pairs event

On Saturday, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps won their first gold in the pairs event, obtaining a total of 198.90 points to finish first, ahead of Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara (190.77), and Americans Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea (187.28).

“It was fun on the ice. I’m disappointed with my mistake, but very happy with the rest of my performance. We made a lot of our improvements and we worked very hard,” admitted Deschamps, following some difficulties in the last competitions.

“We are very happy with the result, but we are not happy with our skating,” Stellato-Dudek said. “We know we can do much better than that.”

Teammates Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud finished fifth in the event.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Piper Gilles

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier achieved a career highlight at the 2021 ISU World Championships where they won the bronze…

Paul Poirier

Paul Poirier and Piper Gilles achieved a career highlight at the 2021 ISU World Championships where they won the bronze…

Vanessa Crone

Vanessa Crone made her Olympic debut at Vancouver 2010, competing in the ice dance event with partner Paul Poirier.

View all athletes

Related Sports

Figure Skating

There are four figure skating disciplines: men’s singles, women’s singles, pairs, and ice dance. In each one, the skaters perform…

View all sports