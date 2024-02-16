Photo credit: FIS

Brendan Mackay and Amy Fraser snag silver at Snow Rodeo Freeski World Cup

It was a double silver medal performance for Team Canada in front of a hometown crowd at the Snow Rodeo FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup in Calgary. Fittingly, both of Team Canada’s podium athletes, Brendan Mackay and Amy Fraser, call Calgary home.

Mackay scored 94.25 points to snag the second step on the podium. The Canadian finished behind American Alex Ferreira (96.50) and ahead of Finnish skier Jon Sallinen (92.00). This performance marks the Beijing 2022 Olympian’s ninth career World Cup podium.

On the women’s side, Fraser also climbed to the second step of the podium with a score of 89.25. She finished behind Chinese skier Eileen Gy (93.25) and ahead of British skier Zoe Atkin (88.00).

This podium continues a strong season for the Beijing 2022 Olympian. She earned her first career World Cup win at Mammoth Mountain, California earlier this month. She also snagged a third-place finish in December at Secret Garden.

Competition at Calgary’s Olympic Park will continue until Saturday, February 17. The iconic venue is serving as the final stop of the Freeski Halfpipe World Cup circuit.