(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Sarah Mitton claims shot put gold at world indoor championships

Watch out world–this is Sarah Mitton‘s time. The 27-year-old from Brooklyn, Nova Scotia claimed the title of world champion at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday. The historic moment makes Mitton Canada’s first ever world champion in shot put.

Mitton took down her own Canadian record of 20.08m, set earlier this month, not once, but twice, during the course of the competition. She threw 20.20m on her fourth attempt to break the Canadian record the first time and secure the gold medal. Mitton took advantage of a pressure-free final throw to push herself to 20.22m taking down her minutes-old Canadian record.

Sarah Mitton, of Canada, reacts after an attempt in the women’s shot put during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The silver medal went to German athlete Yesmisi Oguleye with a throw of 20.19, and the bronze medal was secured by American Chase Jackson with a throw of 19.67. Jackson won the last two editions of the outdoor world championships.

“It feels amazing to win my first global title,” Mitton said pos-competition. “I’m really excited by the distances all the women are throwing. It always comes down to small margins.

“Scotland’s definitely my new favourite place outside of Nova Scotia. I’ll be coming back.”

The world indoor championship gold is the latest in a series of podium performances by Mitton on the international stage, marking her as one to watch during Paris 2024. During the 2023 season she secured her first Diamond League win, along with two silver medals. At the 2023 World Athletics Championships in August, Mitton’s silver medal marked Canada’s first ever world championship medal in women’s shot put. Then in November, Mitton took the top spot on the podium at the Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games.

Mitton, alongside pole vaulter Alysha Newman, is a co-captain of the Canadian team competing in Glasgow. Mitton certainly set the tone for Team Canada by securing the first world championship title awarded at the meet! The World Athletics World Indoor Championships continue until Sunday.