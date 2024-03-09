Mikaël Kingsbury wins final dual moguls event of the season

Mikaël Kingsbury secured two crystal globes by triumphing in the parallel moguls event at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.

With the win he completes a double, having won the individual event the day before.

In his 150th career start, making him the most experienced among the men, Kingsbury obtained his 89th victory and the 128th podium of his career.

Five of these victories, as well as another podium, came in the dual moguls event this season. He added five more wins and three more podiums in the individual event.

“It was a good battle in the individual event where I tried to win the Crystal Globe to complete the hat-trick,” Kingsbury said. I was still very motivated today even though I knew I had a good lead in the parallel event. I didn’t want to ruin it.’

On his way to the final, the skier from Deux-Montagnes had to successively eliminate Americans Cole MacDonald, Nick Page and Landon Wendler.

In the final descent against Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan, Kingsbury took advantage of a fall by the crowd favourite approaching the second jump to secure victory.

In the finish area, he dedicated his victory to his doctor, Dr. Francis Fontaine, who had died the day before.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to my doctor who passed away yesterday. I wanted to ski well for him and I’m sure he helped me today,” he said.

From 2012 to 2020, Kingsbury won nine consecutive Crystal Globes as the top male skier in all freestyle skiing events in addition to finishing first in the men’s moguls standings on the World Cup circuit.

After missing almost the entire 2020-2021 season due to injury, he captured six more Crystal Globes over the next two seasons by finishing first in the World Cup standings for the individual event of moguls, parallel moguls and both events combined.

Among the Canadians participating in the competition, Julien Viel was eliminated in the quarter-finals while Gabriel Dufresne and Elliot Vaillancourt both saw their journey end in the round of 16.

The season will conclude next Saturday in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy, with a parallel event.

