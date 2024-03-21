FR
Olympic.ca Logo
AP Photo/Darko Bandic
AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Loutitt takes silver at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Slovenia

By Caela Fenton

Alexandria Loutitt won the silver medal in the women’s normal hill event at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Planica, Slovenia, on Thursday. This performance in the final World Cup event of the season also secured her position as third overall in the women’s World Cup ski jumping standings.

The 20-year-old Canadian scored a total of 242.1 points for her two jumps to finish second behind Austria’s Eva Pinkelnig, who scored 244.9 points. Slovenia’s Nika Prevc came third with 235.6 points. She also claimed the Crystal Globe in the women’s ski jumping overall ranking.

Loutitt’s first jump of 100.0m earned her 117.6 points, putting her in second place at the end of the first round, 1.5 points behind Pinkelnig at the top of the leaderboard. On her second jump, Loutitt covered 101.5m and received 124.5 points from the judges, while the Austrian consolidated her lead with a jump worth 125.8 points.

Thursday’s event was the final women’s event on the circuit’s calendar for the 2023-2024 season, a campaign during which Loutitt finished on the individual podium six times, winning a total of three silver and three bronze medals.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Alexandria Loutitt

Alexandria Loutitt was part of a history-making moment in her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. She and teammates Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes,…

Matthew Soukup

Matthew Soukup was part of a history-making moment in his Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. He and teammates Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes,…

Abigail Strate

Abigail Strate was part of a history-making moment in her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022. She and teammates Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes,…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Ski Jumping

trending

Ski jumping at the Olympic Games is contested on two different hills, designated as “normal” and “large” based on the…

Nordic Combined

Nordic combined incorporates ski jumping and cross-country skiing. It is the last sport on the Olympic program that is contested…

Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

View all sports