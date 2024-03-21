AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Loutitt takes silver at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Slovenia

Alexandria Loutitt won the silver medal in the women’s normal hill event at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Planica, Slovenia, on Thursday. This performance in the final World Cup event of the season also secured her position as third overall in the women’s World Cup ski jumping standings.

The 20-year-old Canadian scored a total of 242.1 points for her two jumps to finish second behind Austria’s Eva Pinkelnig, who scored 244.9 points. Slovenia’s Nika Prevc came third with 235.6 points. She also claimed the Crystal Globe in the women’s ski jumping overall ranking.

Loutitt’s first jump of 100.0m earned her 117.6 points, putting her in second place at the end of the first round, 1.5 points behind Pinkelnig at the top of the leaderboard. On her second jump, Loutitt covered 101.5m and received 124.5 points from the judges, while the Austrian consolidated her lead with a jump worth 125.8 points.

Thursday’s event was the final women’s event on the circuit’s calendar for the 2023-2024 season, a campaign during which Loutitt finished on the individual podium six times, winning a total of three silver and three bronze medals.