Canada remains undefeated with win over Denmark at IIHF Men’s Worlds

Canada moved to 2-0 in the preliminary round of the IIHF Men’s World Championship in Prague, Czechia after defeating Denmark 5-1 on Sunday.

Connor Bedard opened the scoring just 2:24 into the first period, scoring his third goal in two games at the competition.

Dylan Cozens made it 2-0 for Canada before the end of first period, scoring with 4:35 left to play to double the advantage for the defending champions.

Denmark got one goal back as Christian Wesje scored the lone goal of the second period, but Bedard would give Canada the two-goal insurance back in the third as he scored his fourth goal of the tournament 1:52 into the final frame.

CONNOR BEDARD STRIKES AGAIN!



He is on hat trick watch for the second game in a row👀#MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/daJfiT1rAP — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 12, 2024

Dawson Mercer added his first goal of the competition and a fourth of the game for Canada with two minutes to play.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored his 14th career goal for Canada making it 5-1 with 20 seconds left.

Jordan Binnington started in goal for Canada and stopped 19 shots in the win.

Canada will face off against Austria next on May 14.

Canada takes down Great Britain in IIHF opener

Canada opened up the preliminary round of the IIHF Men’s World Championship with a 4-2 win over Great Britain on Saturday.

Despite giving up the game’s opening goal, Canada’s men’s national hockey team responded with three goals in the second period to take control. Canada controlled the pace and possession, outshooting the Brits 34-13 across 60 minutes.

For Team Canada, this game was especially noteworthy because of the national team debut of Connor Bedard, one of hockey’s brightest young stars who just finished his first NHL season.

Bedard netted two goals in the second period to put Canada firmly in control.

GOAL!



Connor Bedard gets his first goal at the World Hockey Championship! pic.twitter.com/fJv5KbMnDC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 11, 2024

“It’s nice to score, but it’s not something I’m thinking about right now,” Bedard said. “This is our first game and we’ve got a lot of areas to improve.”

Brandon Hagel and Michael Bunting also added a goal. Canada goaltender Joel Hofer only had to make 13 saves in the win.

Canada’s Connor Bedard, left, shoots to score his sides third goal past Britain’s goalkeeper Jackson Whistle during the preliminary round match between Great Britain and Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Canada will play seven round robins game before the quarter-finals, which they will qualify for if they finish within the top four teams of Group A.