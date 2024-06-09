FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Photo: Volleyball World
Photo: Volleyball World

Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson finish second in Ostrava Beach Pro Tour stop

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

In the last tournament before the close of the Olympic Ranking List, Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson took home silver after falling in a close match to Americans Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes at the Beach Pro Tour Elite16 stop in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Photo: Volleyball World

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson had been dominant up until the final, as they had not dropped a set in the five matches leading up to it.

Their road to the final included triumphs over World No. 9-ranked Latvian duo Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova, and World No. 11-ranked Italian duo Valentina Gottardi, and Marta Megatti.

Despite being overpowered by Cheng and Hughes in the first set, the Canadian rallied to take the second set 23-21. Ultimately, the U.S. attack was too powerful, as they dropped the final 15-12.

Photo: Volleyball World

It’s second silver of the season for Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, as took home silver at the season-opener in Doha.

READ: Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson finish with silver at Elite16 season-opener in Doha

The Olympic-bound duo is currently ranked sixth in the world. The rankings will shuffle one last time before the Olympics kick off on July 27.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Brandie Wilkerson

Brandie Wilkerson made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020. She and her then-partner Heather Bansley made it to the quarterfinals,...

Sarah Pavan

In 2019, Sarah Pavan and partner Melissa Humana-Paredes made history by becoming Canada’s first ever world champions in beach volleyball.

View all athletes

Related Sports

Beach Volleyball

Beach volleyball takes the complexity of the indoor game and adds the difficulty of playing in sand, as well as…

Diving

Olympic diving uses two types of boards: 3m springboard and 10m platform. There are individual and synchronized events for both…

Surfing

Surfing at Paris 2024 Venue: Teahupo’o, Tahiti Competition Dates: July 27-30 (Days 1-4) *Contingency days planned for July 31-August 4...

View all sports