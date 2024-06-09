Photo: Volleyball World

Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson finish second in Ostrava Beach Pro Tour stop

In the last tournament before the close of the Olympic Ranking List, Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson took home silver after falling in a close match to Americans Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes at the Beach Pro Tour Elite16 stop in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson had been dominant up until the final, as they had not dropped a set in the five matches leading up to it.

Their road to the final included triumphs over World No. 9-ranked Latvian duo Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova, and World No. 11-ranked Italian duo Valentina Gottardi, and Marta Megatti.

Despite being overpowered by Cheng and Hughes in the first set, the Canadian rallied to take the second set 23-21. Ultimately, the U.S. attack was too powerful, as they dropped the final 15-12.

It’s second silver of the season for Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, as took home silver at the season-opener in Doha.

The Olympic-bound duo is currently ranked sixth in the world. The rankings will shuffle one last time before the Olympics kick off on July 27.