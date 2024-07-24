THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Propulsion: Leylah Annie Fernandez, proud of who she is

After making her professional debut in 2018, Leylah Annie Fernandez has been climbing the ranks and since 2021, she has sat amongst the Top 40 players in the world. In 2021, just a few weeks after taking part in her first Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020, she was a finalist at the US Open. More recently, in November 2023, the 21-year-old athlete secured key victories in Canada’s quest for its first Billie Jean King Cup title.

Tennis is a family affair for the Fernandezes. Leylah’s father, Jorge, has been alongside her since the beginning of her career as a coach and counselor, while her youngest sister, Bianca, is playing for the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA. That being said, you’d be wrong to say that Leylah Fernandez was born with a racquet in her hands.

“When I was younger, I wanted to be a football (soccer) player, not a tennis player, she explained in an episode of Propulsion, Team Canada’s French-language podcast. In our family, we didn’t know tennis was a sport. One day, my dad came home from work with a tennis racquet and as soon as I hit that first ball, I fell in love with the sport.”

Her life as a professional athlete has made it so that she’s had to make difficult choices in everything from family finances, to her academic path and family activities.

“There were years where we didn’t celebrate my birthday because it was at the beginning of the school year and training was picking back up. On my birthday I was on the court, and when I got home we ate cupcakes with my parents. But we always said that one day, I’d be celebrating my birthday at the US Open, because it’s always held around that day,” recalls Fernandez, born September 6.

She may not have played Flushing Meadows on the exact day of her birthday in 2021, but she had an exceptional 15 days, competing in the Grand Slam final just five days after her 19th birthday.

“It was a magical moment, a dream tournament. One of my goals was to play against those players. Those big players, those champions. To me, they were legends. Just having the opportunity to play against them and to be able to say “Oh, I played against her once in my career,” was special.”

Another special moment in her career will without a doubt be her participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. After experiencing the Tokyo Games with empty stands, she’s excited to be able to put on a show and experience the true Olympic atmosphere.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions at Tokyo 2020, she still enjoyed her first Olympic experience as it allowed her to meet other high-level athletes competing in different disciplines.

“Tennis is a very solitary sport, we’re always in our bubble. We don’t really have best friends on the tour, because we could be playing against them next week. But at the Olympics, I met a ton of Canadian athletes who were there to compete and win a medal. It was really an honour and a pleasure to meet them and I hope to see them again in Paris. It also motivated and inspired me to watch other athletes train, to see their dedication to their sport. I saw that I wasn’t the only one working hard towards my goals.”

Fernandez also has a few important goals in mind off the court. In collaboration with her family, she launched the Leylah Annie & Family Foundation which supports young athletes with scholarships for sports and education.

“We’ve always said that we wanted to help kids to pursue their dreams. For us, it’s special, because as a family we’ve had our share of difficulties. We didn’t have a lot of money to travel to international tournaments. My parents had to make hard choices. During that time, I always told myself that if I had the opportunity to help other kids one day, I would do it.”

This pride in her actions is also reflected in her way of handling the inherent pressure that comes with being a professional athlete. If, when she takes to the court, she aims for the best outcome, she tells the pressure to win that others put on her is not as important as her own opinion and self-image.

“I just want to know how to cope with the pressure, to continue to live the life that I want and not let the outcomes define me. I know that I’m a nice person, that I’m generous and that there are times that I can be funny. That’s what’s most important.”

To listen to Leylah Fernandez’s full episode, check out Propulsion wherever you get your podcasts.