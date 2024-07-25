Take a look inside the Paris 2024 Olympic Village

The Games are about to start and Team Canada athletes are settling into their home-away-from-home at Paris 2024–the Olympic Village, and more specifically, Canada House! Or in French, our maison!

Come along with us for a tour of Team Canada’s digs for the duration of the Games.

The Village is located just north of central Paris, along the Seine. During the Games, the Village will be home to approximately 14,250 athletes from all over the world.

The entrance to the Village features the flags of all competing nations. Throughout the Village, the Paris 2024 mascot, the Phyrge, is a frequent (and very cute) motif.

READ: Meet the Paris 2024 mascots – the Phryges

For example, a Phryge wearing a white coat indicates the medical building.

A Phryge waves from the side of the medical village in the Paris 2024 Olympic Village. Photo credit: Alexa Pepper/COC

Canada House is its own building within the village, and is where Canadian athletes will spend most of their time when they’re not at a competition venue.

Of course we have a moose on site (their name will be decided on after a vote by Team Canada athletes). And some bikes for getting around the village.

Canada Olympic House at the Paris 2024 Olympic Village. Photo credit: Alexa Pepper/COC

The exterior of Canada House features a moose and Muskoka chairs. Photo credit: Alexa Pepper/COC

Do not disturb signs at Canada House. Photo credit: Alexa Pepper/COC

Let’s take a look at an athlete’s bedroom.

Instead of the “do not disturb” signs that you might see at a hotel, at Canada House, athletes hang up signs that say “I’m competing tomorrow!” so that other athletes know not to disturb them.

Everyone is always curious about the (in)famous Olympic cardboard beds. You might spot them in the background as athletes post their Team Canada x lululemon kit fit checks.

Of course, you can’t have this many athletes in one place without a solid gym setup. The gym also has a sauna, and Canada House has its own cold tub for recovery needs.

Athletes also love coffee. The Olympic Village has its own coffee shop that creates speciality coffees with athlete faces on them!

But there’s lots of activity options for athletes to enjoy within the Village itself: for example, daily baguette-making workshops. There is also a boulangerie located at the Village, which will be baking more than 2,000 baguettes, croissants, pain au chocolat and focaccia every day, because we’re in Paris!

The viewing plaza at the Paris 2024 Olympic Village. Photo credit: Alexa Pepper/COC

The Olympic Village offers baguette-making opportunities. Photo credit: Alexa Pepper/COC

The Olympic Village coffee shop. Photo credit: Alexa Pepper/COC

There’s a plaza for competition viewing while enjoying the Parisian sun.

What happens to the Village once the Olympic and Paralympic Games are over? The site will be converted into a new neighbourhood that will provide 2500 new homes, as well as a student residence, a hotel, park space, office space, and local shopping.