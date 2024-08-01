AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Like she always has, Ellie Black shows off perseverance in Paris

A fall at the Olympics would seemingly be enough to discourage and dispirit any artistic gymnast. But not Ellie Black.

The 28-year-old, in her fourth Olympic appearance, suffered a fall off the beam during Thursday’s women’s individual all-around event. Even so, she finished sixth in a field that included some of the sport’s most renowned athletes, including the USA’s Simone Biles. It is Canada’s second-best ever Olympic result in the women’s individual all-around, behind only her own fifth-place finish at Rio 2016.

“It’s never over until it’s over. You have to keep fighting,” said Black. “I’ve worked so hard to be here and I want to make the most of the opportunity in itself. That just keeps pushing you till the end.”

Her score of 14.100 on the vault was third best in the field, behind only Biles (who won gold) and Brazil’s Rebecca Andrade (who won silver). Black’s floor routine garnered a score of 13.700; again, behind only Biles and Andrade.

“I’m feeling pretty proud,” said Black. “Disappointed about beam for sure. But yeah, I’m feeling pretty proud about my performance. Last Olympics [Tokyo 2020], I missed out on all-around. So I’m pumped that I was able to go out there and compete.”

Another change between Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 is presence of spectators. Black was thrilled at once again having the chance to compete on the Olympic stage in front of her family.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “I train with my brother. I live with my brother. He’s like one of my biggest supporters. My dad too. I wouldn’t be where I was without them. Having them here is really special.

“It’s a whole village that gets you to where you are. So I’m just really grateful.”

Black was also part of the Canadian team that finished fifth in the team event earlier in the week. The American team that won gold in that event features Biles and Sunisa Lee, who claimed bronze in the individual all-around.

Asked about the podium finishers in the individual event, Black expressed both admiration and gratitude at the sport’s forward momentum.

“These girls are amazing. They’re awesome. They’re super inspiring,” said Black. “It’s hard to catch up with it, but you know, they’re doing incredible things for the sport.

“I’ve worked really hard to get to the level that I’m at. Especially at 28, still being able to be top six in the world with a fall, you know, that’s pretty cool! So yeah, I’m proud of it.”